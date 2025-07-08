iifl-logo
Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd Company Summary

Mar 30, 2017

Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd Summary

Shreejal Info Hubs Limited engages in the information vending publicity business in India. It presently, renders services to Call Centers.Shreejal Info Hubs Was incorporated in the year 1962 with the name Cellulose and Chemicals Ltd. The name of the company was changed to Ask Me Info Hubs Limited. Again, the company changed its name to Shreejal Info Hubs Limited in May 2008. The company is based in Mumbai, India.The company has franchises in Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Pune. It provides services to ICICI Bank, ICICI Home Finance, Hutchison Star, ICICI Web Trade.

