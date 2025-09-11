FINANCIAL INFORMATION INDEPENDENT AUDITORSS REPORT ON RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT

To,

The Board of Directors,

SHREEJI GLOBAL FMCG LIMITED (CIN: U51909GJ2018PLC100732)

Dear Sir,

1. We have examined the Restated Financial Statements of SHREEJI GLOBAL FMCG LIMITED, comprising the Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at August 31, 2025, March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, the Restated Statements of Profit and Loss, the Restated Cash Flow Statement for the Period ended August 31, 2025, March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 the Summary Statement of Significant Accounting Policies, the Notes and Annexures as forming part of these Restated Financial Statements (collectively, the ?€”Restated Financial Information!), as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on September 11, 2025 for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus/ Red Herring Prospectus/ Prospectus (Draft Offer Document/Offer Document) prepared by the Company in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offer of equity shares at SME Platform (?€”SME IPO!) prepared in terms of the requirements of:

a) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 (the ?€”Act");

b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended ("ICDR Regulations"); and

c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (?€”ICAI!), as amended from time to time (the ?€”Guidance Note!).

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Offer Document/Offer Document to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, relevant stock exchange and Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad in connection with the proposed SME IPO.

The Restated Financial Information has been prepared by the management of the Company on the basis of preparation stated in Annexure IV of the Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors responsibility includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors is also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Companies Act, (ICDR) Regulations and the Guidance Note.

3. We, S C S S K & Associates, Chartered Accountants have been subjected to the peer review process of the Institute

of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and holds the peer review certificate No. 016387 dated 06 th February, 2024 valid till 28 th February, 2027. We confirm that there is no express refusal by the peer review board of ICAI to renew the certificate and the new peer review certificate has

been initiated by the ICAI.

4. We have examined such Restated Financial Information taking into consideration:

a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated 1 st September, 2025 in connection with the proposed IPO of the Company;

b) The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Information; and

d) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

5. These Restated Financial Information have been compiled by the management from the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended August 31, 2025, March 31 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 which has been approved by the Board of Directors. The Audit for financial statements of the Company for the below mentioned period was conducted by us vide our report with respective dates which has been approved by Board:

Period Audit Report Dated August 31,2025 11 th September, 2025 March 31 2025 12 th August, 2025 March 31 2024 25 th September, 2025 March 31 2023 30 th September, 2023

(a) We have audited the special purpose financial statements of the company as at and for the Five-month period ended on August 31, 2025 prepared by the company in accordance with Indian Accounting Standard (Indian GAAP) for the limited purpose of complying with the requirement of Restated Audited Financial statements in the offer documents should not be more than six months old from the issue opening date as required by ICDR Regulations in relation to the proposed IPO. We have issued our report dated on 18th September, 2025 this special purpose which has been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting.

(b) Reliance has been placed on the restated statement of assets and liabilities, the restated statements of profit and loss, statements of changes in equity, restated cash flow statements, the Summary Statement of Significant Accounting Policies, and other explanatory information (collectively, the Restated Financial Information!) examined by us for the said years

6. For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on:

a) Auditors report as tabulated below issued by us on the financial statements of the Company for the period mentioned in the below table as referred in Paragraph 5 above;

Period Audit Report Dated August 31,2025 11 th September, 2025 March 31 2025 12 th August, 2025 March 31 2025 25 th September, 2024 March 31 2023 30 th September, 2023

7. Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Restated Financial Information have been prepared:

a) after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies and regrouping/reclassifications retrospectively, if any in the financial years/Period ended August 31, 2025, March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the accounting policies and grouping/classifications; and

b) In accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

c) There were no qualifications in the Audit Reports issued by the Statutory Auditors as at and for the period ended August 31, 2025, March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31,2023 which would require adjustments in this Restated Financial Statements of the Company;

d) There was no change in accounting policies, which needs to be adjusted in the Restated Summary Statements.

e) There are no revaluation reserves, which need to be disclosed separately in the Restated Financial Statements

f) The company has not proposed any dividend in past effective for the said period

8. We have also examined the following Notes to the Restated financial information of the Company set out in the Annexure V, prepared by the management and approved by the Board of Directors on September 11, 2025 for the period ended August 31, 2025, March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023.

Annexure V - Notes to the Restated Summary Financial Information ;

a) Restated Statement of Share Capital as appearing in Note 5 to this report;

b) Restated Statement of Reserve and Surplus as appearing in Note 6 to this report;

c) Restated Statement of Long-term Borrowings as appearing in Note 7 to this report;

d) Restated Statement of Deferred Tax (Assets) / Liabilities as appearing in Note 8 to this report;

e) Restated Statement of Short-term borrowings as appearing in Note 9 to this report;

f) Restated Statement of Trade Payables as appearing in Note 10 to this report;

g) Restated Statement of Other Current Liabilities as appearing in Note 11 to this report;

h) Restated Statement of Short-Term Provisions as appearing in Note 12 to this report;

i) Restated Statement of Fixed Assets as appearing in Note 13 to this report;

j) Restated Statement of Other Non-Current asset as appearing in Note 14 to this report;

k) Restated Statement of Long Term Loans and Advances as appearing in Note 15 to this report;

l) Restated Statement of Inventories as appearing in Note 16 to this report;

m) Restated Statement of Trade Receivables as appearing in Note 17 to this report;

n) Restated Statement of Cash & Cash Equivalents as appearing in Note 18 to this report;

o) Restated Statement of Short-Term Loans and Advances as appearing in Note 19 to this report;

p) Restated Statement of Other Current Assets as appearing in Note 20 to this report;

q) Restated Statement of Revenue from Operations as appearing in Note 21 to this report;

r) Restated Statement of Other Income as appearing in Note 22 to this report;

s) Restated Statement of Purchase of stock in trade, Cost of Material consumed as appearing in Note 23 to this report;;

t) Restated Statement of Employee Benefit Expenses as appearing in Note 24 to this report;

u) Restated Statement of Finance Cost as appearing in Note 25 to this report;

v) Restated Statement of Depreciation & Amortization as appearing in Note 26 to this report;

w) Restated Statement of Other Expenses as appearing in Note 27 to this report;

x) Restated Statement of Deferred Tax as appearing in Note 28 to this report;

y) Restated Statement of Contingent as appearing in Note 29 to this report;

z) Restated Statement of Accounting Ratio as appearing in Note 30 to this report;

aa) Restated Statement of Related Party Transactions as appearing in Note 31 to this report; bb) Restated Statement of Segment Reporting as appearing in Note 32 to this report; cc) Restated Statement of Capitalization in Notes 33 to this report dd) Restated Statement of Tax Shelter as appearing in Note 34 to this report

9. This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by us, nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein.

10. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

11. Our report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the Draft Offer Document/Offer Document to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, relevant stock exchange and Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad in connection with the proposed IPO. Our report should not be used, referred to, or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.

12. In our opinion, the above financial information contained in Annexure I to Annexure V of this report read with the

respective Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV are prepared after making adjustments and regrouping as considered appropriate and have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations, Engagement Letter and Guidance Note and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, to the extent applicable.

For S C S S K and Associates Chartered Accountants FRN: 134606W SD/-

CA Punit M Sodha Partner M. No. 120932 Date: 11/09/2025 Place: Rajkot