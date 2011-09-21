iifl-logo-icon 1
Shyamal Holdings & Trading Ltd Balance Sheet

5.78
(1.94%)
Sep 21, 2011

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

0.24

0.24

0.24

0.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.06

0.07

0.09

0.1

Net Worth

0.3

0.31

0.33

0.34

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.3

0.31

0.33

0.34

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.22

0.23

0.25

0.27

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.01

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.22

0.22

0.25

0.27

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

0

0

Cash

0.07

0.09

0.09

0.07

Total Assets

0.29

0.32

0.34

0.34

