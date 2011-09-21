Shyamal Holdings & Trading Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
0.24
0.24
0.24
0.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.06
0.07
0.09
0.1
Net Worth
0.3
0.31
0.33
0.34
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.3
0.31
0.33
0.34
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.22
0.23
0.25
0.27
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.01
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.22
0.22
0.25
0.27
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
0
0
Cash
0.07
0.09
0.09
0.07
Total Assets
0.29
0.32
0.34
0.34
