To the members of

Siddharth Education Services Limited

Report on the financial statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Siddharth Education Services Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2018, and the Statement of Profit and Loss for the period then ended, the Cash flow Statement for the year ended March 31, 2018 and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements responsibility for the financial statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the Accounting and Auditing Standards and matters which are required to be included in the Audit Report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the Auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Company’s preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Company’s Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the said financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India.

(a) In the case of Balance sheet, of the State of Affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2018; and

(b) In the case of Statement of profit and loss, of the Profit for the Year ended on March 31, 2018; and

(c) Its cash flow statement for the year ended March 31, 2018.

Emphasis of Matters

Nil.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure 1, statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order to the extent applicable.

(2) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of the books of account;

c) The Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the balance sheet and statement of profit and loss and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report comply with the accounting standards referred to in section 133 of the Act read with rule 7 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014; and

e) In our opinion, the comments or observations don’t have any adverse effect on functioning of the company.

f) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as at March 31st, 2018, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report that none of the directors is disqualified as at March 31st, 2018, from being appointed as a director in terms of subsection (2) of section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report.

h) With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditor’ Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has no pending litigations affecting its financial statements and hence no disclosure in its financial statements.

ii. The Company has not entered into any long-term contracts including derivative contracts, requiring provision under applicable laws or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses.

iii. There is no amounts which required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

Date : 28 May 2018 FOR DOSHI MARU & ASSOCIATES Place : Mumbai (Chartered Accountants) Reg No. :112187W SD/- HIREN JAYANTILAL MARU Partner M.No. : 115279

Annexure 1 to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on financial statements of Siddharth Education Services Limited

i. (a)The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) The fixed assets of the company have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies between the book records and the physical inventory have been noticed. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

(c) The title deeds of immovable property is held in the name of the company.

ii. The Company has no inventory and hence Para 3 (ii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) order, 2016 is not applicable to the Company.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not granted any loans, investments, guarantees, and security covered under the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence this clause is not applicable to the company.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public to which the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Section 73 to Section 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under apply

vi. The Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under subsection (1) of Section 148 of the Act for any services rendered by the company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues outstanding of income tax, sales tax, customs duty, service tax, excise duty, cess and goods and service tax on account of any dispute.

viii. The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing to a financial institutions or banks.

ix. Managerial Remuneration had been paid by the company during the year in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with schedule V to Companies Act.

x. All the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xi. The company has not entered into any non cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with them.

Date : 28 30 th th May 2018 FOR DOSHI MARU & ASSOCIATES Place : Mumbai (Chartered Accountants) Reg No. :112187W SD/- HIREN JAYANTILAL MARU Partner M.No. : 115279

Annexure 2 to The Independent Auditors Report Of Even Date On The Financial Statements Of Siddharth Education Services Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub Section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Siddharth Education Services Limited ("the company") as of 31st March, 2018 in conjunction with our Audit of the standalone financial statements of the company for the period ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The company’s Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note ) and the standards on Auditing ,issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act,2013,to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with the ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external Purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company,(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls , material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance may with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the company , has in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2018, based on the internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.