iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Siddharth Education Services Ltd Share Price

14.75
(-19.84%)
Nov 15, 2019|12:11:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Siddharth Education Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Education

Open

14.75

Prev. Close

18.4

Turnover(Lac.)

1.82

Day's High

14.75

Day's Low

14.75

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

15.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17.11

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Siddharth Education Services Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Siddharth Education Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Siddharth Education Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:02 AM
Mar-2021Dec-2020Sep-2020Mar-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.28%

Non-Promoter- 44.71%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Siddharth Education Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

11.6

11.6

11.6

3.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.24

9.55

10.88

2.3

Net Worth

17.84

21.15

22.48

5.51

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.11

10.59

7.12

4.37

yoy growth (%)

-98.95

48.67

62.97

31.94

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.2

-0.46

-0.76

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.46

-0.92

3.52

1.47

Depreciation

-1.48

-2.17

-0.3

-0.21

Tax paid

0.19

-0.39

-0.54

-0.44

Working capital

0.09

-16.69

15.04

-1.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-98.95

48.67

62.97

31.94

Op profit growth

-107.42

51.24

-25.53

22.73

EBIT growth

-387.6

-82.94

72.62

34.75

Net profit growth

149.21

-144.7

187.59

61.13

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

2.9

15.98

4.87

3.31

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.9

15.98

4.87

3.31

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

-0.53

0.41

0.36

0.38

View Annually Results

Siddharth Education Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd

178.85

02,035.760.8601.171.47

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd

121.7

405.671,959.372.706.294.25

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd

VERANDA

244.5

83.451,745.30.64011.2893.69

Lucent Industries Ltd

585

0877.5-0.13009.43

Career Point Ltd

CAREERP

399.25

20.37726.3511.330.2520.71270.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Siddharth Education Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Reena V Bhagwat

Addtnl Independent Director

Manisha Prashant Tole

Company Secretary

Mahesh Bohra

Chairperson / Executive Direct

Priti Rane

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Siddharth Education Services Ltd

Summary

Siddharth Education Services Limited was incorporated as a Public limited company at Thane, Maharashtra on December 20, 2005. The Company has obtained certificate of commencement of business on January 16, 2006 from the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.The Company has engaged in the business of providing training and education in the course equivalent to post-graduation in Commerce including but not limited to training of the courses for Chartered Accountants, Company Secreataries, Cost Accountants and others. The Company has acquired distanct and unique reputation as to the quality of the training in the course imparted.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Siddharth Education Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.