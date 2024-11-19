Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEducation
Open₹14.75
Prev. Close₹18.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.82
Day's High₹14.75
Day's Low₹14.75
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹15.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.11
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
11.6
11.6
11.6
3.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.24
9.55
10.88
2.3
Net Worth
17.84
21.15
22.48
5.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.11
10.59
7.12
4.37
yoy growth (%)
-98.95
48.67
62.97
31.94
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.2
-0.46
-0.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.46
-0.92
3.52
1.47
Depreciation
-1.48
-2.17
-0.3
-0.21
Tax paid
0.19
-0.39
-0.54
-0.44
Working capital
0.09
-16.69
15.04
-1.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-98.95
48.67
62.97
31.94
Op profit growth
-107.42
51.24
-25.53
22.73
EBIT growth
-387.6
-82.94
72.62
34.75
Net profit growth
149.21
-144.7
187.59
61.13
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
2.9
15.98
4.87
3.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.9
15.98
4.87
3.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
-0.53
0.41
0.36
0.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd
178.85
|0
|2,035.76
|0.86
|0
|1.17
|1.47
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd
121.7
|405.67
|1,959.37
|2.7
|0
|6.29
|4.25
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
244.5
|83.45
|1,745.3
|0.64
|0
|11.28
|93.69
Lucent Industries Ltd
585
|0
|877.5
|-0.13
|0
|0
|9.43
Career Point Ltd
CAREERP
399.25
|20.37
|726.35
|11.33
|0.25
|20.71
|270.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Reena V Bhagwat
Addtnl Independent Director
Manisha Prashant Tole
Company Secretary
Mahesh Bohra
Chairperson / Executive Direct
Priti Rane
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Siddharth Education Services Ltd
Summary
Siddharth Education Services Limited was incorporated as a Public limited company at Thane, Maharashtra on December 20, 2005. The Company has obtained certificate of commencement of business on January 16, 2006 from the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.The Company has engaged in the business of providing training and education in the course equivalent to post-graduation in Commerce including but not limited to training of the courses for Chartered Accountants, Company Secreataries, Cost Accountants and others. The Company has acquired distanct and unique reputation as to the quality of the training in the course imparted.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.