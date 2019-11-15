iifl-logo-icon 1
Siddharth Education Services Ltd Balance Sheet

14.75
(-19.84%)
Nov 15, 2019|12:11:08 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

11.6

11.6

11.6

3.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.24

9.55

10.88

2.3

Net Worth

17.84

21.15

22.48

5.51

Minority Interest

Debt

8.07

11.28

9.43

6.85

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.09

0.07

Total Liabilities

25.91

32.43

32

12.43

Fixed Assets

5.58

11.41

4.45

3.14

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.85

0.35

13.38

10.17

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.52

0.33

0

0

Networking Capital

17.93

20.24

11.45

-0.95

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.18

9.87

4.13

0.37

Debtor Days

593.84

339.95

211.48

30.87

Other Current Assets

20.51

22.97

8.7

0.71

Sundry Creditors

-0.09

-9.87

-0.41

-0.74

Creditor Days

296.92

339.95

20.99

61.75

Other Current Liabilities

-2.67

-2.73

-0.97

-1.29

Cash

0.03

0.09

2.7

0.07

Total Assets

25.91

32.42

31.98

12.43

