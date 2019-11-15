Siddharth Education Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
11.6
11.6
11.6
3.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.24
9.55
10.88
2.3
Net Worth
17.84
21.15
22.48
5.51
Minority Interest
Debt
8.07
11.28
9.43
6.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.09
0.07
Total Liabilities
25.91
32.43
32
12.43
Fixed Assets
5.58
11.41
4.45
3.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.85
0.35
13.38
10.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.52
0.33
0
0
Networking Capital
17.93
20.24
11.45
-0.95
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.18
9.87
4.13
0.37
Debtor Days
593.84
339.95
211.48
30.87
Other Current Assets
20.51
22.97
8.7
0.71
Sundry Creditors
-0.09
-9.87
-0.41
-0.74
Creditor Days
296.92
339.95
20.99
61.75
Other Current Liabilities
-2.67
-2.73
-0.97
-1.29
Cash
0.03
0.09
2.7
0.07
Total Assets
25.91
32.42
31.98
12.43
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.