|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-81.87
31.62
149.16
Op profit growth
-71.63
44.67
105.17
EBIT growth
-117.1
-15.1
100.96
Net profit growth
-336.5
-68.07
187.59
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
73.73
47.11
42.86
52.05
EBIT margin
-26.93
28.54
44.26
54.87
Net profit margin
-77.5
5.93
24.48
21.21
RoCE
-2.22
13.02
23.68
RoNW
-2.45
1.02
5.31
RoA
-1.59
0.67
3.27
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.63
2.13
2.56
3.22
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-3.99
-2.09
2.3
2.54
Book value per share
18.75
20.69
19.38
17.18
Valuation ratios
P/E
15.07
11.77
P/CEPS
-15.32
13.08
P/B
1.55
1.55
EV/EBIDTA
5.95
7.8
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-9.45
-13.93
-12.46
-28.53
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
963.99
220.36
107.45
Inventory days
0
0
0
Creditor days
-2,389
-221.93
-30.24
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.61
-2.69
-5.54
-2.37
Net debt / equity
0.29
0.41
0.41
1.19
Net debt / op. profit
2.96
1.33
1.79
2.6
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-6.38
-2.39
0
0
Employee costs
-7.88
-2.08
-3.85
-15.68
Other costs
-12
-48.41
-53.28
-32.26
