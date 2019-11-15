iifl-logo-icon 1
Siddharth Education Services Ltd Key Ratios

14.75
(-19.84%)
Nov 15, 2019|12:11:08 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-81.87

31.62

149.16

Op profit growth

-71.63

44.67

105.17

EBIT growth

-117.1

-15.1

100.96

Net profit growth

-336.5

-68.07

187.59

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

73.73

47.11

42.86

52.05

EBIT margin

-26.93

28.54

44.26

54.87

Net profit margin

-77.5

5.93

24.48

21.21

RoCE

-2.22

13.02

23.68

RoNW

-2.45

1.02

5.31

RoA

-1.59

0.67

3.27

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.63

2.13

2.56

3.22

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-3.99

-2.09

2.3

2.54

Book value per share

18.75

20.69

19.38

17.18

Valuation ratios

P/E

15.07

11.77

P/CEPS

-15.32

13.08

P/B

1.55

1.55

EV/EBIDTA

5.95

7.8

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-9.45

-13.93

-12.46

-28.53

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

963.99

220.36

107.45

Inventory days

0

0

0

Creditor days

-2,389

-221.93

-30.24

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.61

-2.69

-5.54

-2.37

Net debt / equity

0.29

0.41

0.41

1.19

Net debt / op. profit

2.96

1.33

1.79

2.6

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-6.38

-2.39

0

0

Employee costs

-7.88

-2.08

-3.85

-15.68

Other costs

-12

-48.41

-53.28

-32.26

