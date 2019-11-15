iifl-logo-icon 1
Siddharth Education Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

14.75
(-19.84%)
Nov 15, 2019

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.11

10.59

7.12

4.37

yoy growth (%)

-98.95

48.67

62.97

31.94

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.2

-0.46

-0.76

As % of sales

38.24

1.96

6.56

17.47

Other costs

-0.25

-7.85

-4.98

-1.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

231.55

74.15

69.95

31.13

Operating profit

-0.18

2.53

1.67

2.24

OPM

-169.79

23.88

23.48

51.38

Depreciation

-1.48

-2.17

-0.3

-0.21

Interest expense

-1.26

-1.69

-0.96

-1.12

Other income

-0.52

0.41

3.11

0.57

Profit before tax

-3.46

-0.92

3.52

1.47

Taxes

0.19

-0.39

-0.54

-0.44

Tax rate

-5.57

42.97

-15.59

-29.93

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.27

-1.32

2.97

1.03

Exceptional items

-0.03

0

0

0

Net profit

-3.31

-1.32

2.97

1.03

yoy growth (%)

149.21

-144.7

187.59

61.13

NPM

-2,993.45

-12.54

41.7

23.63

