|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.11
10.59
7.12
4.37
yoy growth (%)
-98.95
48.67
62.97
31.94
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.2
-0.46
-0.76
As % of sales
38.24
1.96
6.56
17.47
Other costs
-0.25
-7.85
-4.98
-1.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
231.55
74.15
69.95
31.13
Operating profit
-0.18
2.53
1.67
2.24
OPM
-169.79
23.88
23.48
51.38
Depreciation
-1.48
-2.17
-0.3
-0.21
Interest expense
-1.26
-1.69
-0.96
-1.12
Other income
-0.52
0.41
3.11
0.57
Profit before tax
-3.46
-0.92
3.52
1.47
Taxes
0.19
-0.39
-0.54
-0.44
Tax rate
-5.57
42.97
-15.59
-29.93
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.27
-1.32
2.97
1.03
Exceptional items
-0.03
0
0
0
Net profit
-3.31
-1.32
2.97
1.03
yoy growth (%)
149.21
-144.7
187.59
61.13
NPM
-2,993.45
-12.54
41.7
23.63
