iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Siddharth Education Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

14.75
(-19.84%)
Nov 15, 2019|12:11:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Siddharth Education Services Ltd

Siddharth Education Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.46

-0.92

3.52

1.47

Depreciation

-1.48

-2.17

-0.3

-0.21

Tax paid

0.19

-0.39

-0.54

-0.44

Working capital

0.09

-16.69

15.04

-1.06

Other operating items

Operating

-4.66

-20.19

17.71

-0.24

Capital expenditure

-5.83

4.92

1.61

1.05

Free cash flow

-10.49

-15.27

19.32

0.8

Equity raised

19.1

21.75

18.59

2.51

Investing

1.5

-13.03

3.21

1.88

Financing

5.15

5.05

2.58

0.24

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

15.25

-1.49

43.7

5.44

Siddharth Education Services Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Siddharth Education Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.