Siddharth Education Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.46
-0.92
3.52
1.47
Depreciation
-1.48
-2.17
-0.3
-0.21
Tax paid
0.19
-0.39
-0.54
-0.44
Working capital
0.09
-16.69
15.04
-1.06
Other operating items
Operating
-4.66
-20.19
17.71
-0.24
Capital expenditure
-5.83
4.92
1.61
1.05
Free cash flow
-10.49
-15.27
19.32
0.8
Equity raised
19.1
21.75
18.59
2.51
Investing
1.5
-13.03
3.21
1.88
Financing
5.15
5.05
2.58
0.24
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
15.25
-1.49
43.7
5.44
