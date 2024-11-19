iifl-logo-icon 1
Siddharth Education Services Ltd Company Summary

14.75
(-19.84%)
Nov 15, 2019

Siddharth Education Services Ltd Summary

Siddharth Education Services Limited was incorporated as a Public limited company at Thane, Maharashtra on December 20, 2005. The Company has obtained certificate of commencement of business on January 16, 2006 from the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.The Company has engaged in the business of providing training and education in the course equivalent to post-graduation in Commerce including but not limited to training of the courses for Chartered Accountants, Company Secreataries, Cost Accountants and others. The Company has acquired distanct and unique reputation as to the quality of the training in the course imparted.

