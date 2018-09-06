Siddharth Education Services Ltd Management Discussions

To,

The Members,

Siddharth Education Services Limited 101, 1st floor, Chirag Arcade, Behind Nagrik Stores, E. R. Road, Thane – 400 601.

Our report of even date is to be read along with this letter.

1. Maintenance of Secretarial record is the responsibility of the management of the Company. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these secretarial records based on our audit.

2. We have followed the audit practices and process as were appropriate to obtain reasonable assurance about the correctness of the Secretarial records. The verification was done on test check basis to ensure that correct facts are reflected in Secretarial records. We believe that the process and practices, we followed provide a reasonable basis of our opinion.

3. We have not verified the correctness and appropriateness of financial records and Books of Accounts of the Company.

4. Wherever required, we have obtained the Management representation about the Compliance of laws, rules and regulations and happening of events etc.

5. The Compliance of the provisions of Corporate and other applicable laws, rules, regulations, standards is the responsibility of management. Our examination was limited to the verification of procedure on test check basis.

6. The Secretarial Audit report is neither an assurance as to the future viability of the Company nor of the efficacy or effectiveness with which the management has conducted the affairs of the Company.

For Sawant & Associates

Sd/-

Ms. Prachi Prakash Sawant

M. No.: 41210

C.P. No.: 16317

Date:- September 06, 2018

Place: - Mumbai