Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Ltd merged Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2010Sep-2009

Equity Capital

1.57

1.57

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

53.74

47.26

Net Worth

55.31

48.83

Minority Interest

Debt

40

40

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

Total Liabilities

95.31

88.83

Fixed Assets

63.34

66.29

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

11.53

8.42

Networking Capital

2.8

-16.52

Inventories

29.07

38.78

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

39.78

43.61

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.26

6.85

Sundry Creditors

-58.77

-92.45

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-11.53

-13.31

Cash

17.63

30.64

Total Assets

95.31

88.83

