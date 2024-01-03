Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Ltd merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2010
|Sep-2009
Equity Capital
1.57
1.57
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
53.74
47.26
Net Worth
55.31
48.83
Minority Interest
Debt
40
40
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
95.31
88.83
Fixed Assets
63.34
66.29
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
11.53
8.42
Networking Capital
2.8
-16.52
Inventories
29.07
38.78
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
39.78
43.61
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.26
6.85
Sundry Creditors
-58.77
-92.45
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-11.53
-13.31
Cash
17.63
30.64
Total Assets
95.31
88.83
