To The Members of SIGRUN HOLDINGS LIMITED

Report on the StandaloneFinancial Statements

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of SIGRUN HOLDINGS LIMITED (“ the Company”) which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2016, the Statement of Profit and Loss , the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these Financial Statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Those standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the Financial Statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessment, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Companys preparation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the companys directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the Financial Statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations gives to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Actin the manner so required and give true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the State of Affairs of the company as at March 31, 2016and its Loss and its Cash Flows for the year ended on that date.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to the following matters in the Notes to the Financial Statements:

Clause 2 Para B under Note 13 “Accounting Policies and Notes on Accounts” of the Significant Accounting Policies which indicates the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast a significant doubt about the Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

Our Opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanation, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by the law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of the books.

(c) The balance sheet, the Statement of Profit & Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of written representation received from the directors as on 31st March, 2016 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2016, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) The going concern matter as described under the Emphasis of matter paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure A”.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2016 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) Act , we give in“Annexure B”, a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3& 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

For SARDA & PAREEK

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 109262W

Sd/-

GAURAV SARDA

(Partner)

Mem No. 110208

Date: 03/05/2016

ANNEXURE A TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Annexure referred to in Para 1(g) of our Report of even date on the Standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2016 of SIGRUN HOLDINGS LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SIGRUN HOLDINGS Ltd (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2016 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2016.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of companys internal financial control over financial reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company;

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2016, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For SARDA AND PAREEK

Chartered Accountants

FRNo.109262w

Sd/-

Gaurav Sarda

“ANNEXURE B” TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Annexure referred to in Para 2 of our Report of even date on the Standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2016 of SIGRUN HOLDINGS LIMITED.

Report as per Sub-section 11 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”).

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view of the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books and other records examined by us in the normal course of our audit, in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge we report that:

I. Thecompany does not have Fixed Assets , therefore clause (I) of the order is not applicable to the company

II. Thecompany does not have any inventory, therefore clause (II) of the order is not applicable to the company.

III. The Company has not granted any loans to parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

IV The Company has not granted loans or made investment or given any guarantee or security as covered in the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 therefore, Clause (IV) of the order is not applicable to the company.

V. The Company has not accepted any public deposit for the year ended 31st March, 2016 therefore, Clause (v) of the order is not applicable to the company.

VI. The requirement of maintaining Cost Records as specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company.

VII (a) The Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Wealth Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Cess, VAT and other material statutory dues with appropriate authorities. The company did not have any undisputed amount payable in this respect at 31st, March 2016 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) On the basis of examination of books of account, there is no dues of income tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty and Cess which is disputed and not deposited.

VIII. The Company has not take loan from any financial institution or bank therefore , Clause (VIII) of the order is not applicable to the company.

IX. The company has not raised money by way of initial public offer and term loans were applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

X. As explained to us, no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

XI. The company has not paid managerial remuneration therefore , Clause (ix) of the order is not applicable to the company .

XII. The company is not a Nidhi Company therefore, Clause (XII) of the order is not applicable to the company.

XIII According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards

XIV The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or debentures during the year therefore, Clause (XIV) of the order is not applicable to the company .

XV According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and the provisions of section 192 of Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

XVI The company is not required to be registered under section 45-lA of the Reserve Bank of lndia Act, 1934 therefore, Clause (XVI) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

For SARDA & PAREEK

Chartered Accountants

FRN 109262W

Sd/-

Gaurav Sarda

Memb No: 110208

Place: Mumbai

Date: 03/05/2016