iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Sigrun Holdings Ltd Share Price Live

0.19
(0.00%)
Aug 8, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.19
  • Day's High0.19
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.19
  • Day's Low0.19
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.31
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.17
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sigrun Holdings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0.19

Prev. Close

0.19

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.19

Day's Low

0.19

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.31

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.17

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sigrun Holdings Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Sigrun Holdings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sigrun Holdings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:48 PM
Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015Sep-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 7.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 7.42%

Non-Promoter- 92.57%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 92.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sigrun Holdings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

53.52

53.52

53.52

53.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.68

16.8

50.06

55.54

Net Worth

70.2

70.32

103.58

109.06

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

3.01

0.01

-0.07

-0.17

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

82.88

0

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

82.88

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

1.24

0

View Annually Results

Sigrun Holdings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sigrun Holdings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Rohit Muslonkar

Director

Munindar Kundan

Additional Director

Naga Sri Rama Chavva

Registered Office

B/12 Shree Devadiga Co. Op,

Om Nagar Sahar Andheri (East),

Maharashtra - 400099

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

21 Shakil Niwas,

Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (E),

Mumbai - 400 093

Tel: 91-22-28262920

Website: www.unisec.in

Email: info@unisec.in

Summary

Sigrun Holdings Ltd is an India-based company. The companys principal business is to provide finance. The company is engaged in carrying and undertaking the business of finance, investment and trading...
Read More

Reports by Sigrun Holdings Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Sigrun Holdings Ltd share price today?

The Sigrun Holdings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.19 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sigrun Holdings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sigrun Holdings Ltd is ₹10.17 Cr. as of 08 Aug ‘16

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sigrun Holdings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sigrun Holdings Ltd is 0 and 0.14 as of 08 Aug ‘16

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sigrun Holdings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sigrun Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sigrun Holdings Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 08 Aug ‘16

What is the CAGR of Sigrun Holdings Ltd?

Sigrun Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -33.12%, 3 Years at -26.06%, 1 Year at 5.56%, 6 Month at 0.00%, 3 Month at -5.00% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sigrun Holdings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sigrun Holdings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 7.42 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 92.58 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sigrun Holdings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.