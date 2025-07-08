Sigrun Holdings Ltd Summary

Sigrun Holdings Ltd is an India-based company. The companys principal business is to provide finance. The company is engaged in carrying and undertaking the business of finance, investment and trading. They undertake hire purchase, leasing, subscribing shares and debenture stock deposits and bonds of other companies. They have also invested in shares and debentures of other companies. The company has one wholly owned subsidiary company, namely Sigrun Realties Ltd, which is engaged in Real Estate and Construction activities. SRL has various real estate properties, situated at Vasai, Goa, Mangaon, Poladpur etc. The subsidiary company undertakes commercial, residential, farms, open plots, townships, and information technology parks. Sigrun Realties Ltd owns 100% of share capital of Nano Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd and Machad Resorts Pvt Ltd.Sigrun Holdings Ltd was incorporated on March 12, 1993 with the name Geekay Finance & Leasing Company Ltd. The company was established with the main objects of carrying and undertaking the business of finance, investment and trading, hire purchase, leasing, subscribing shares and debenture stock deposits and bonds of other companies. During the year 2008-09, the company by way of preferential issue acquired about 34% of shares in Sigrun Realties Ltd. This investment open vast area of real estate business to the company already one of the main object of the company.During the year 2009-10, the company acquired 100% equity share capital of Sigrun Realties Ltd through Share Swap Transaction. Thus, Sigrun Realties Ltd became a wholly owned subsidiary company. During the year, the company changed their name from Gee Kay Finance & Leasing Company Ltd to Sigrun Holdings Ltd In August 2009, the company decided to set up companies in South Africa and Mauritius.