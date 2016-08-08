Sigrun Holdings Ltd Management Discussions

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE DEVELOPMENTS AND OUTLOOK

As the Board has proposed to wind up the Company as Members Voluntary Winding up the statement of the Management has no comments on the same.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS

During the year company did not carry out any operations. The directors of the Company are of the opinion that there is no alternative but to put the Company into voluntary winding up, realise the assets thereof and distribute the proceeds to the members.

SEGMENT WISE / PRODUCT WISE PERFORMANCE

Since the company is not into active business operations there is no segment wise performance.

MANAGEMENT PERCEPTION, INITIATIVES AND OUTLOOK

In the view of no future business prospects, it is not financially viable to run the Company, the Directors of the Company are of the opinion that there is no alternative but to put the Company into voluntary winding up, realize the assets thereof and distribute the proceeds to the members. Further as per Current financial position, the Company has enough funds to pay off its liabilities and distribute the surplus if any amongst the members of the Company and hence the Board of Directors recommends the members to windup the company voluntarily.

RISK MITIGATION

The Company has Risk Management framework to identify, evaluate business risks and opportunities. The framework helps in identifying risks, exposure and potential impact analysis for the Company level.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND ADEQUACY

The Company has adequate internal control system as per the size of the company.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

During the year under review no operations were conducted by the Company, therefore the Company has not earned any Income however the administrative and other expense accounted to loss of Rs. 11, 97,000/- during the F.Y.2015-16

DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES

Your Company considers human resource as a valuable ingredient of the Company. Every effort is made by the Company to keep up the motive of employees.

DISCLOSURE OF ACCOUNTING TREATMENT

In Preparation of Financial Statements, a treatment as prescribed in Accounting Standard has been followed and hence no disclosures required with respect to the same.