Sigrun Holdings Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
53.52
53.52
53.52
53.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.68
16.8
50.06
55.54
Net Worth
70.2
70.32
103.58
109.06
Minority Interest
Debt
0.28
0.18
0.04
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
70.48
70.5
103.62
109.06
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
3.02
36.15
41.53
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
67.47
67.48
67.48
67.49
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
67.5
67.5
67.5
67.51
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
0
-0.01
Cash
3.02
0
0
0.05
Total Assets
70.49
70.5
103.63
109.07
