Sigrun Holdings Ltd Balance Sheet

0.19
(0.00%)
Aug 8, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

53.52

53.52

53.52

53.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.68

16.8

50.06

55.54

Net Worth

70.2

70.32

103.58

109.06

Minority Interest

Debt

0.28

0.18

0.04

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

70.48

70.5

103.62

109.06

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

3.02

36.15

41.53

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

67.47

67.48

67.48

67.49

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

67.5

67.5

67.5

67.51

Sundry Creditors

-0.03

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

0

-0.01

Cash

3.02

0

0

0.05

Total Assets

70.49

70.5

103.63

109.07

