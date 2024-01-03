Silgo Retail Ltd Partly Paidup Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
4,248.1
|83.97
|3,76,106.17
|1,470
|0.26
|22,113
|200.85
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
418.55
|38.36
|43,454.44
|400.81
|0.36
|9,047.71
|51.08
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
THANGAMAYL
3,639.5
|47.39
|11,473.15
|104.78
|0.34
|2,401.21
|375.55
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
10.3
|12.05
|7,909.51
|188.34
|0
|875.38
|9.57
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
569.35
|19.86
|7,527.74
|166.27
|0
|3,253.34
|126.46
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.