The Members of SIROHIA & SONS LIMITED Report on the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Sirohia & Sons Limited ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements sectionof our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the code of ethics issued bythe Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 20 Band the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Reporting of key audit matters as per SA 701, Key Audit Matters are not applicable to the Company as it is an unlisted company.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board’s Report including Annexure to Board’s Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the Financial Statements and our Auditor’s Report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management’s Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these (Standalone) financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cashflows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of theCompany and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. *

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.

. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

. Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continueas a going concern.

. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Ac^ffe fe^ofiNthat:

a. We have sought and obtained all iil^Ififbrmafi^n)and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were neceH^i^Snu^^ufw^se of our audit;

b. In my opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account subject to confirmation of balances of all the parties.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid (Standalone) financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure-B" to this report

g. In our opinion and as per information and explanation provided to us, the managerial remuneration for the year ended 31st March, 2024 has not been paid/provided by the Company to its directors in terms of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the InvestorEducation and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and

(b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the company.

vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts, however, the feature of recording audit trail(edit log) facility has not been enabled. Consequently, we are unable to comment on audit trail feature of the said software.

For H.R. Agarwal & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration number: 323029E

(Shyam Sundar Agarwal, FCA)

Partner

Membership number: 060033

UD1N: 24060033BKDKGH5345

Place: Kolkata Date: 29/05/2024

ANNEXURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SIROHIA & SONS LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH 2024

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ in the

Independent Auditors’ Report]

i. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details andsituation of Property, Plant and Equipment’s.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year and no material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not has any immovable properties. Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(i)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and its intangible assets. Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(i) (e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ii. (a) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not entered into any trading/manufacturing activities. Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits. Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. (a) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has provided

loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or given guarantee, or provided security to any other entity. The details of loans and advances to other entities are as follows: -

Particulars Nature of Transactions Amount (In Rs.) Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year- -Enterprises owned by KMP Loans 39,718.37 -utners Loans NIL Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases Loans 5,95,443.30 -Enterprises owned by KMP -Others Loans 17,83,837.03

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions in relation to investments made, guarantees provided, securities given and / or grant of allloans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In case of the loans and advances in the nature of loan, schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest have been stipulated and the borrowers have been regular in the payment of the principal and interest.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us as the principal business of the company is of granting loans and advances. Hence, the requirements under paragraph 3(iii) (d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company

(e) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the loan or advance in the nature of loan granted has not fallen due during the year. Hence, the requirements under paragraph 3(iii) (e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has granted loans/advances in the nature of loans repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. The details of the same are as follows: (Rs. In Hundred)

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans 23,79,280.34 _ - Repayable on demand (A) -Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) Nil - - Total (A+B) 23.79,280.34 - - Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100.00% 0.00% 0.00%

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not either directly or indirectly, granted any loan to any of its directors or to any other person in whom the director is interested, in accordance with the provisions of section 185 of the Act and the Company has not made investments through more than two layers of investment companies in accordance with the provisions of section 186 of the Act. Accordingly, provisions stated in paragraph 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act, the rules framed thereunder and the Circulars, notifications issued from time to time with regard to the deposits accepted. No order has been passed by the Company Law Board or NationalCompany Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal in this respect.

vi. The provisions of sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act are not applicable to the Company as the Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records for any of the products of the Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed dues in respect of provident fund, employees’ state insurance, income-tax, service tax, sales-tax, duty ofcustom, duty of excise, value added tax, goods and service tax, cess and other statutorydues which were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable

(a) The company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including income-tax and other material statutory dues applicable to it.

(b) According to the records of the company, the dues outstanding of income-tax and cess on account of any dispute are as follows: -

Name of the Statute Natur eof Dues Period to which the amount related Forum where dispute is pending Amount (In Rs.) Remarks Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2013- 2014 Central Processing Centre 3,49,360.00 Under Protest

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Tax Assessment of the Company. Also, there are no previously unrecorded income which has been now recorded in the books of account. Hence, the provision stated in paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repaymcnt^pf-d^ans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

X. The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xi.

(a) During the course of our audit, examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come acrossany instance of fraud by the Company nor on the Company.

(b) We have not come across of any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company during the course of audit of the standalone1 financial statement for the year ended March 31, 2024, accordingly the provisions stated in paragraph (xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph (xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements. The details of which are mentioned below: -

(Rs in Hundred)

Nature of the related party relationship Nature of underlying transaction Amount involved (Rs.) Remarks (details of non-compliance mav be given) Gcs Chemicals Pvt Ltd (Enterprises owned by Key Managerial Personnel) Interest Received 4107.28 Nil Sonajuli Plantations Pvt Ltd (Enterprises Owned by Key Managerial Personnel) Interest Received 7401.31 Nil Sudhir Credit Pvt Ltd (Enterprises Owned by Key Managerial Personnel) Interest Received 13921.53 Nil

xii. a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered, the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit. ,**m*^.

xiv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

xv. In our opinion, the Company is required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and it has not obtained the registration.

xvi. Based on the overall review of standalone financial statements, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvii) of the Order are not applicable to theCompany.

xvii. There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, there were no issues,

objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

xviii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of financial ratios, ageing and expected date of realisation of financial assets and payment of liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone1 financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report and the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 135 of theAct are not applicable to the Company. Hence, the provisions of paragraph (xx)(a) to (b) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any Subsidiary, Associate or Joint Venture. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For H.R. Agarwal & Associates

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration number: 323029E y-y "A .

(Shyam Sundar Agarwal, FCA)

Partner

Membership number: 060033

UDIN: 24060033BKDKGH5345

Place: Kolkata

Date: 29/05/2024

Annexure - B to the Auditors’ Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Sirohia & Sons Limited, ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICA1’). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) ofthe Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of CharteredAccountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and ifsuch controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company^jnternal financial controls system over financial reporting. S. „.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, includingthe possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that theinternal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Place: Kolkata

Date: 29/05/2024