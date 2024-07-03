iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sirohia & Sons Ltd Share Price

12.38
(0.00%)
Dec 26, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open12.38
  • Day's High12.38
  • 52 Wk High16.43
  • Prev. Close12.38
  • Day's Low12.38
  • 52 Wk Low 5.82
  • Turnover (lac)1.23
  • P/E176.86
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value27.43
  • EPS0.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12.7
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sirohia & Sons Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

12.38

Prev. Close

12.38

Turnover(Lac.)

1.23

Day's High

12.38

Day's Low

12.38

52 Week's High

16.43

52 Week's Low

5.82

Book Value

27.43

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.7

P/E

176.86

EPS

0.07

Divi. Yield

0

Sirohia & Sons Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Sirohia & Sons Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sirohia & Sons Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:23 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.10%

Non-Promoter- 49.89%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 49.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sirohia & Sons Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.26

10.26

10.26

10.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.88

17.83

17.98

17.98

Net Worth

28.14

28.09

28.24

28.24

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0.06

2.23

yoy growth (%)

-17.73

-96.19

-97.09

-54.41

Raw materials

0

-0.01

0

-1.88

As % of sales

93.33

792.72

0

84.5

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.1

-0.09

-0.35

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

-0.26

3.1

0.14

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

-0.01

0

-0.83

-0.04

Working capital

5.36

0.23

9.67

1.93

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.73

-96.19

-97.09

-54.41

Op profit growth

-17.91

-14.99

-29.08

1,016.24

EBIT growth

-119.9

-106.79

2,089.81

-68.79

Net profit growth

-93.62

-111.45

2,341.43

-63.49

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014

Gross Sales

10.75

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

10.75

Other Operating Income

0.75

Other Income

0

View Annually Results

Sirohia & Sons Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,473.15

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

846.4

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

741.6

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

195.1

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

69.67

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sirohia & Sons Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rakesh Sirohia

Non Executive Director

Rajesh Sirohia

Whole-time Director

Rajat Sirohia

Non Executive Director

Jitendra Sirohia

Non Executive Director

DIPIKA SIROHIA

Independent Director

Rajesh Kumar Jain

Independent Director

PritishMajumder

Independent Director

Amit Alfred Rana

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sunny Jalan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sirohia & Sons Ltd

Summary

Sirohia & Sons Limited was originally incorporated in Kolkata as Sirohia & Sons Private Limited on 28th May, 1990 issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and name was changed to Sirohia & Sons Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 18th June, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Companys core business is distribution and marketing of agrochemicals along with some industrial chemicals. Sirohia & Sons Ltd was founded in 1998 as a distribution company only. Over the years, product lines were expanded by bringing in a host of other chemicals under its own brand name. Today, they have become the leading distributor and marketer of agro chemicals in tea plantation industry and a prominent seller of organic and inorganic products in other crops also. Since incorporation, the Company engaged in the business of dealing in fertilizers and pesticides catering to primarily to Tea Industry located in the North East region of the Country particularly the State of Assam and West Bengal. Apart from this. the Company deals in some of the products comprising of Deltamethreine, Cypermethrin, Bacillus, Thiacloprid and Methomyl.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sirohia & Sons Ltd share price today?

The Sirohia & Sons Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.38 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sirohia & Sons Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sirohia & Sons Ltd is ₹12.70 Cr. as of 26 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sirohia & Sons Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sirohia & Sons Ltd is 176.86 and 0.45 as of 26 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sirohia & Sons Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sirohia & Sons Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sirohia & Sons Ltd is ₹5.82 and ₹16.43 as of 26 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Sirohia & Sons Ltd?

Sirohia & Sons Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 10.76%, 1 Year at 64.85%, 6 Month at 60.78%, 3 Month at -1.67% and 1 Month at 17.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sirohia & Sons Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sirohia & Sons Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.11 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 49.89 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sirohia & Sons Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.