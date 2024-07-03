SectorTrading
Open₹12.38
Prev. Close₹12.38
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.23
Day's High₹12.38
Day's Low₹12.38
52 Week's High₹16.43
52 Week's Low₹5.82
Book Value₹27.43
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.7
P/E176.86
EPS0.07
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.26
10.26
10.26
10.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.88
17.83
17.98
17.98
Net Worth
28.14
28.09
28.24
28.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0.06
2.23
yoy growth (%)
-17.73
-96.19
-97.09
-54.41
Raw materials
0
-0.01
0
-1.88
As % of sales
93.33
792.72
0
84.5
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.1
-0.09
-0.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
-0.26
3.1
0.14
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.01
0
-0.83
-0.04
Working capital
5.36
0.23
9.67
1.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.73
-96.19
-97.09
-54.41
Op profit growth
-17.91
-14.99
-29.08
1,016.24
EBIT growth
-119.9
-106.79
2,089.81
-68.79
Net profit growth
-93.62
-111.45
2,341.43
-63.49
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
10.75
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
10.75
Other Operating Income
0.75
Other Income
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,473.15
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
846.4
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
741.6
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
195.1
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
69.67
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rakesh Sirohia
Non Executive Director
Rajesh Sirohia
Whole-time Director
Rajat Sirohia
Non Executive Director
Jitendra Sirohia
Non Executive Director
DIPIKA SIROHIA
Independent Director
Rajesh Kumar Jain
Independent Director
PritishMajumder
Independent Director
Amit Alfred Rana
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sunny Jalan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sirohia & Sons Ltd
Summary
Sirohia & Sons Limited was originally incorporated in Kolkata as Sirohia & Sons Private Limited on 28th May, 1990 issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and name was changed to Sirohia & Sons Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 18th June, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Companys core business is distribution and marketing of agrochemicals along with some industrial chemicals. Sirohia & Sons Ltd was founded in 1998 as a distribution company only. Over the years, product lines were expanded by bringing in a host of other chemicals under its own brand name. Today, they have become the leading distributor and marketer of agro chemicals in tea plantation industry and a prominent seller of organic and inorganic products in other crops also. Since incorporation, the Company engaged in the business of dealing in fertilizers and pesticides catering to primarily to Tea Industry located in the North East region of the Country particularly the State of Assam and West Bengal. Apart from this. the Company deals in some of the products comprising of Deltamethreine, Cypermethrin, Bacillus, Thiacloprid and Methomyl.
The Sirohia & Sons Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.38 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sirohia & Sons Ltd is ₹12.70 Cr. as of 26 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Sirohia & Sons Ltd is 176.86 and 0.45 as of 26 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sirohia & Sons Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sirohia & Sons Ltd is ₹5.82 and ₹16.43 as of 26 Dec ‘24
Sirohia & Sons Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 10.76%, 1 Year at 64.85%, 6 Month at 60.78%, 3 Month at -1.67% and 1 Month at 17.90%.
