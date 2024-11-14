Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Sirohia & Sons Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the company for the half year ended September 30 2024 1) Approved and taken on record the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended 30th September, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 29 Aug 2024

Sirohia & Sons Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the draft notice of upcoming 34th Annual General Meeting of the company. 1) Approved and taken on record the Notice, calling the 334th Annual General Meeting of the company, to be held on 28th September, 2024. Further, it was discussed; the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books will remain closed from Saturday, 21st September, 2024 to Saturday, 28th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. 2) Appointed M/s. Ragini Chokshi & Co., Company Secretaries, having (FRN - 92897), allotted by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) be and are hereby appointed as the Scrutinizer of the Company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 17 May 2024

Sirohia & Sons Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the company for the Half Year and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 1) Approved and taken on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended 31st March, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024