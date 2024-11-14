iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sirohia & Sons Ltd Board Meeting

12.38
(0.00%)
Dec 26, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Sirohia & Sons CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Sirohia & Sons Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the company for the half year ended September 30 2024 1) Approved and taken on record the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended 30th September, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 202429 Aug 2024
Sirohia & Sons Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the draft notice of upcoming 34th Annual General Meeting of the company. 1) Approved and taken on record the Notice, calling the 334th Annual General Meeting of the company, to be held on 28th September, 2024. Further, it was discussed; the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books will remain closed from Saturday, 21st September, 2024 to Saturday, 28th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. 2) Appointed M/s. Ragini Chokshi & Co., Company Secretaries, having (FRN - 92897), allotted by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) be and are hereby appointed as the Scrutinizer of the Company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202417 May 2024
Sirohia & Sons Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the company for the Half Year and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 1) Approved and taken on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended 31st March, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
Sirohia & Sons Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve appointment of Ms. Archana Agarwal Chartered Accountant & M/s Ragini Chokshi & Co. Company Secretaries as Internal Auditor & Secretarial Auditor respectively for FY 2023-24. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., 10th February, 2024 (which commenced at 01:00 PM and concluded at 01:15 PM) has inter-alia, transacted the following businesses :- 1) Appointed Ms Archana Agarwal, Chartered Accountant, as Internal Auditor of the company for FY 2023-24. 2) Appointed M/s Ragini Chokshi & Co., Company Secretaries, as Secretarial Auditor, of the company, for FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024) This is for your information that Mrs. Rina Sharma, a member of the Institute Of Company Secretaries Of India (Membership No. A73143) is appointed as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 1st February, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.06.2024)

Sirohia & Sons: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sirohia & Sons Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.