Sirohia & Sons Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
10.75
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
10.75
Other Operating Income
0.75
Other Income
0
Total Income
11.5
Total Expenditure
11.25
PBIDT
0.25
Interest
0.05
PBDT
0.2
Depreciation
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0.05
Tax
0
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.14
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.14
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.14
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
7.26
Public Shareholding (Number)
26,26,600
Public Shareholding (%)
36.2
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
46,28,492
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
45.13
PBIDTM(%)
2.32
PBDTM(%)
1.95
PATM(%)
1.3
