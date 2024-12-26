Sirohia & Sons Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
-0.26
3.1
0.14
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.01
0
-0.83
-0.04
Working capital
5.36
0.23
9.67
1.93
Other operating items
Operating
5.32
-0.04
11.91
1.99
Capital expenditure
-0.1
0
0
0.15
Free cash flow
5.22
-0.04
11.9
2.14
Equity raised
35.99
36.52
31.96
31.77
Investing
-6.4
0
-0.19
6.48
Financing
1.18
1.74
0.68
0.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
36
38.22
44.36
40.5
