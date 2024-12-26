iifl-logo-icon 1
Sirohia & Sons Ltd Cash Flow Statement

12.38
(0.00%)
Dec 26, 2024

QUICKLINKS FOR Sirohia & Sons Ltd

Sirohia & Sons FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

-0.26

3.1

0.14

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

-0.01

0

-0.83

-0.04

Working capital

5.36

0.23

9.67

1.93

Other operating items

Operating

5.32

-0.04

11.91

1.99

Capital expenditure

-0.1

0

0

0.15

Free cash flow

5.22

-0.04

11.9

2.14

Equity raised

35.99

36.52

31.96

31.77

Investing

-6.4

0

-0.19

6.48

Financing

1.18

1.74

0.68

0.1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

36

38.22

44.36

40.5

