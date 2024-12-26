iifl-logo-icon 1
Sirohia & Sons Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

12.38
(0.00%)
Dec 26, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0.06

2.23

yoy growth (%)

-17.73

-96.19

-97.09

-54.41

Raw materials

0

-0.01

0

-1.88

As % of sales

93.33

792.72

0

84.5

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.1

-0.09

-0.35

As % of sales

2,774.49

4,407.77

142.13

15.89

Other costs

-0.1

-0.07

-0.2

-0.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5,337.56

3,021.78

321.74

14.49

Operating profit

-0.16

-0.2

-0.23

-0.33

OPM

-8,105.39

-8,122.28

-363.88

-14.89

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

Interest expense

-0.04

-0.04

0

0

Other income

0.22

0

3.36

0.5

Profit before tax

0

-0.26

3.1

0.14

Taxes

-0.01

0

-0.83

-0.04

Tax rate

630.93

0.04

-26.83

-33.81

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.01

-0.26

2.27

0.09

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.01

-0.26

2.27

0.09

yoy growth (%)

-93.62

-111.45

2,341.43

-63.49

NPM

-818.01

-10,550.45

3,506.67

4.17

