|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0.06
2.23
yoy growth (%)
-17.73
-96.19
-97.09
-54.41
Raw materials
0
-0.01
0
-1.88
As % of sales
93.33
792.72
0
84.5
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.1
-0.09
-0.35
As % of sales
2,774.49
4,407.77
142.13
15.89
Other costs
-0.1
-0.07
-0.2
-0.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5,337.56
3,021.78
321.74
14.49
Operating profit
-0.16
-0.2
-0.23
-0.33
OPM
-8,105.39
-8,122.28
-363.88
-14.89
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
Interest expense
-0.04
-0.04
0
0
Other income
0.22
0
3.36
0.5
Profit before tax
0
-0.26
3.1
0.14
Taxes
-0.01
0
-0.83
-0.04
Tax rate
630.93
0.04
-26.83
-33.81
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.01
-0.26
2.27
0.09
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.01
-0.26
2.27
0.09
yoy growth (%)
-93.62
-111.45
2,341.43
-63.49
NPM
-818.01
-10,550.45
3,506.67
4.17
