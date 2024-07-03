Sirohia & Sons Ltd Summary

Sirohia & Sons Limited was originally incorporated in Kolkata as Sirohia & Sons Private Limited on 28th May, 1990 issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and name was changed to Sirohia & Sons Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 18th June, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Companys core business is distribution and marketing of agrochemicals along with some industrial chemicals. Sirohia & Sons Ltd was founded in 1998 as a distribution company only. Over the years, product lines were expanded by bringing in a host of other chemicals under its own brand name. Today, they have become the leading distributor and marketer of agro chemicals in tea plantation industry and a prominent seller of organic and inorganic products in other crops also. Since incorporation, the Company engaged in the business of dealing in fertilizers and pesticides catering to primarily to Tea Industry located in the North East region of the Country particularly the State of Assam and West Bengal. Apart from this. the Company deals in some of the products comprising of Deltamethreine, Cypermethrin, Bacillus, Thiacloprid and Methomyl.