TO THE MEMBERS OF

SKYPAK SERVICE SPECIALISTS LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of SKYPAK SERVICE SPECIALISTS LIMITED which comprise the Balance sheet as at 31st March, 2015, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Cash Flow Statement and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes for the year ended 31st March, 2015.

Management’s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Company’s preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the company has in place an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Company’s Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

1. The company is showing a balance of Rs.4,84,54,459.00 under the head Trade payable on acceptance for which no confirmation is available .

2. Further the company is showing a balance of Rs.2,88,35,422 under the head trade receivable for which the account conformation is not available.

3. As represented by the management, the company is in the process of updation of the records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets. As on the date of signature of this report, the register was not available for verification.

4. The Company has following statutory dues as on 31-03-2015.

SL NO HEAD OF ACCOUNT AMT (Rs.) 1 E.S.I.C. PAYABLE 36,97,906 2 P.F. DEDUCTIONS PAYABLE 32,66,358 3 PROFESSION TAX PAYABLE 30,92,247 4 L W F PAYABLE 24,783 5 SERVICE TAX PAYABLE 4,17,29,345

Such PF default amounts have been paid in installments .

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) Except for the effects of the matter described in the basis for qualified Opinion paragraph above, In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(C ) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d ) Except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for qualified Opinion paragraph above, In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) The matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion Paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the company.

(f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2015 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2015 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(g) The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements – Refer Note 17 to the financial statements

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company11.

Annexure to the Independent Auditors’ Report

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors’ Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2015, we report that:

(i) (a) The Company has not maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets at head office and for its branches.

(b) The Company has a no regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets by which fixed assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is not reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(ii) The Company is a service company, primarily rendering courier services. Accordingly, it does not hold any physical inventories. Thus, paragraph 3(ii) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) (a) The Company has not granted loans anybody corporate covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act’).

(b) In the case of the loans granted to the bodies corporate listed in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act, the borrowers have been regular in the payment of the interest as stipulated. The terms of arrangements do not stipulate any repayment schedule and the loans are repayable on demand. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company in respect of repayment of the principal amount.

(C) There are no overdue amounts of more than rupees one lakh in respect of the loans granted to the bodies corporate listed in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is an adequate Internal control system commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business with regard to purchase of fixed assets and sale of services. The activities of the Company do not involve purchase of inventory and the sale of goods. We have not observed any major weakness in the internal control system during the course of the audit.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the services rendered by the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, duty of customs, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of employees’ state insurance and duty of excise.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, duty of customs, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2015 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except for the dues of provident fund which are in arrears and being deposited in installments.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues of wealth tax, duty of customs and cess which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute. However, according to information and explanations given to us the following statutory dues are pending as follows:

SL NO HEAD OF ACCOUNT AMT (Rs.) 1 E.S.I.C. PAYABLE 36,97,906 2 P.F. DEDUCTIONS PAYABLE 32,66,358 3 PROFESSION TAX PAYABLE 30,92,247 4 L W F PAYABLE 24,783 5 SERVICE TAX PAYABLE 4,17,29,345

Such PF default amounts have been paid in installments

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us the amounts which were required to be transferred to the investor education and protection fund in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 (1 of 1956) and rules there under has been transferred to such fund within time.

(viii) The accumulated losses of the company as on 31st March, 2015 are more than fifty percent of its Net Worth. The company has incurred cash losses during the financial year.

(ix) The Company did not have any outstanding dues to financial institutions, banks or debenture holders during the year.

(x) In our opinion and according to the information and the explanations given to us, the Company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks or financial institutions.

(xi) The Company have outstanding corporate deposit of Rs 1,44,00,000 from Banhem Financial Securities Pvt. Ltd. as on 31-03-2015 .

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

For PAMS & ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants

Firm Reg. No.: 316079E

Sd/-

Satyajit Mishra

Partner

M. No. 057293

Date: 30th May, 2015