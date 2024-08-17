iifl-logo-icon 1
Skypak Services Specialist Ltd Share Price

2.76
(0.00%)
Feb 6, 2018|02:57:26 PM

Skypak Services Specialist Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

2.76

Prev. Close

2.76

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

2.76

Day's Low

2.76

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-25.1

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.85

P/E

1.84

EPS

1.5

Divi. Yield

0

Skypak Services Specialist Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Skypak Services Specialist Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Skypak Services Specialist Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:03 AM
Dec-2020Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.43%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 44.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Skypak Services Specialist Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

3.09

3.09

3.09

3.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-11.2

-11.16

-11.11

-11.07

Net Worth

-8.11

-8.07

-8.02

-7.98

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0

0

0

3.73

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-27.14

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.02

-0.09

-2.3

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-0.05

-0.04

-0.04

-0.22

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

-0.04

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.43

-0.05

0.16

-0.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-27.14

Op profit growth

-82.15

1.29

68.47

17.35

EBIT growth

10.63

48.7

-81.64

-40.72

Net profit growth

10.63

10.78

-80.75

-39.08

No Record Found

Skypak Services Specialist Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.25

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.95

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,812.5

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,155.3

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.35

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Skypak Services Specialist Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Dilip M Kulkarni

Executive Director

Devika D Kulkarni

Whole-time Director

Hemant Arya

Director

Avinash R Tiwari

Independent Director

Loknath Mishra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Skypak Services Specialist Ltd

Summary

Skypack Couriers was incorporated on 31 Mar.82 and became public in 1992. It was promoted by Dilip Kulkarni, Devika Kulkarni and others.The comapny is mainly engaged in the business of carriage and delivery of goods, articles and papers, business documents and sample goods, etc, of commercial importance, generally known as the courier business.The company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 30 in Feb.93 to finance capital expenditure and to meet enhanced working capital.The courier business is concerned with speedy and timely delivery of consignments. In order to track consignments and improve customer service, it is necessary to have good telecommunication networks among the branches. The company has also computerised its operations.It is also developing a high-tech business complex for commercial purposes in one of the prime locations in Mumbai.
