SectorLogistics
Open₹2.76
Prev. Close₹2.76
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹2.76
Day's Low₹2.76
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-25.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.85
P/E1.84
EPS1.5
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
3.09
3.09
3.09
3.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-11.2
-11.16
-11.11
-11.07
Net Worth
-8.11
-8.07
-8.02
-7.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0
0
0
3.73
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-27.14
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.02
-0.09
-2.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-0.05
-0.04
-0.04
-0.22
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
-0.04
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.43
-0.05
0.16
-0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-27.14
Op profit growth
-82.15
1.29
68.47
17.35
EBIT growth
10.63
48.7
-81.64
-40.72
Net profit growth
10.63
10.78
-80.75
-39.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.25
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.95
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,812.5
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,155.3
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.35
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Dilip M Kulkarni
Executive Director
Devika D Kulkarni
Whole-time Director
Hemant Arya
Director
Avinash R Tiwari
Independent Director
Loknath Mishra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Skypak Services Specialist Ltd
Summary
Skypack Couriers was incorporated on 31 Mar.82 and became public in 1992. It was promoted by Dilip Kulkarni, Devika Kulkarni and others.The comapny is mainly engaged in the business of carriage and delivery of goods, articles and papers, business documents and sample goods, etc, of commercial importance, generally known as the courier business.The company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 30 in Feb.93 to finance capital expenditure and to meet enhanced working capital.The courier business is concerned with speedy and timely delivery of consignments. In order to track consignments and improve customer service, it is necessary to have good telecommunication networks among the branches. The company has also computerised its operations.It is also developing a high-tech business complex for commercial purposes in one of the prime locations in Mumbai.
