Skypak Services Specialist Ltd Management Discussions

The overall economic growth coupled with removal of trade barriers resulted in growth for the industry. Statistics reveals that the industry in general is expected to grow in next few years.

1) INDUSTRY STRUCTURE & DEVELOPMENTS:

The demand for the courier industry has grown and there is an ever increasing requirement for the same. However, there is also an ever increasing simultaneous stiff competition posed by web world and internet. Profit margin is impacted due to this. Increasing emphasis on green movement also has started having its impact on the industry.

2) OPPORTUNITIES & THREATS:

The courier industry caters to all the sectors of the society and has a wide presence. However, as stated above the ever increasing emphasis on green movement can hamper its growth opportunities.

3) SEGMENT-WISE PERFORMANCE:

The Company s main business is courier of documents. As such, there are no separate reportable segments.

4) OUTLOOK:

The Company continues to explore the possibilities of expansion and will make the necessary investments when attractive opportunities arise.

5) RISKS AND CONCERNS:

The Company is exposed to specific risks that are particular to its businesses and the environment within which it operates, including interest rate volatility, economic cycle, market risk and credit risk. The Company manages these risks by maintaining a conservative financial profile and by following prudent business and risk management policies.

6) INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS & THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has a proper and adequate system of internal controls to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition and the transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly. The internal Audit and financial reports are reviewed for corrective action wherever required.

The Audit Committee reviews the quarterly and annual financial statements, adequacy of disclosures treatment of various items involving accounting judgments. Also the views of the Auditors are also considered to ascertain the adequacy of the internal control system in the Company.

7) DISCUSSIONS ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:

The turnover of the company during the year has marginally improved for the year March, 2015 as compared to last year March, 2014.

8) HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT:

Human Resources are valuable assets and Company seeks to attract and retain the best talent available. Systematic training, development, and employees satisfaction is some of the highlight of human resources development activities during the year. Employee relations continued to be cordial. Your Directors acknowledge and thank employees for their continued contribution.

9) CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statements in this report on Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Company s objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied.