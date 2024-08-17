Skypak Services Specialist Ltd Summary

Skypack Couriers was incorporated on 31 Mar.82 and became public in 1992. It was promoted by Dilip Kulkarni, Devika Kulkarni and others.The comapny is mainly engaged in the business of carriage and delivery of goods, articles and papers, business documents and sample goods, etc, of commercial importance, generally known as the courier business.The company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 30 in Feb.93 to finance capital expenditure and to meet enhanced working capital.The courier business is concerned with speedy and timely delivery of consignments. In order to track consignments and improve customer service, it is necessary to have good telecommunication networks among the branches. The company has also computerised its operations.It is also developing a high-tech business complex for commercial purposes in one of the prime locations in Mumbai.