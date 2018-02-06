Skypak Services Specialist Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-0.05
-0.04
-0.04
-0.22
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
-0.04
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.43
-0.05
0.16
-0.03
Other operating items
Operating
1.34
-0.13
0.09
-0.3
Capital expenditure
-0.32
0
0.88
-0.87
Free cash flow
1.02
-0.13
0.97
-1.17
Equity raised
-22.3
-22.22
-22.13
-21.68
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
4.57
3.41
3.26
2.92
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-16.7
-18.94
-17.9
-19.93
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.