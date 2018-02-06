iifl-logo-icon 1
Skypak Services Specialist Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.76
(0.00%)
Feb 6, 2018|02:57:26 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0

0

0

3.73

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-27.14

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.02

-0.09

-2.3

As % of sales

0

0

0

61.86

Other costs

-0.16

-0.96

-0.87

-2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

53.62

Operating profit

-0.17

-0.98

-0.97

-0.57

OPM

0

0

0

-15.49

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

-0.04

Interest expense

0

0

-0.01

-0.04

Other income

0.14

0.96

0.97

0.44

Profit before tax

-0.05

-0.04

-0.04

-0.22

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.05

-0.04

-0.04

-0.22

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.05

-0.04

-0.04

-0.22

yoy growth (%)

10.63

10.78

-80.75

-39.08

NPM

0

0

0

-6.04

