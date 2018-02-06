Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0
0
0
3.73
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-27.14
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.02
-0.09
-2.3
As % of sales
0
0
0
61.86
Other costs
-0.16
-0.96
-0.87
-2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
53.62
Operating profit
-0.17
-0.98
-0.97
-0.57
OPM
0
0
0
-15.49
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
-0.04
Interest expense
0
0
-0.01
-0.04
Other income
0.14
0.96
0.97
0.44
Profit before tax
-0.05
-0.04
-0.04
-0.22
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.05
-0.04
-0.04
-0.22
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.05
-0.04
-0.04
-0.22
yoy growth (%)
10.63
10.78
-80.75
-39.08
NPM
0
0
0
-6.04
No Record Found
