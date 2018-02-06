Skypak Services Specialist Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
3.09
3.09
3.09
3.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-11.2
-11.16
-11.11
-11.07
Net Worth
-8.11
-8.07
-8.02
-7.98
Minority Interest
Debt
2.88
1.69
1.72
1.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.76
0.76
0.76
0.23
Total Liabilities
-4.47
-5.62
-5.54
-6.21
Fixed Assets
0.21
0.49
0.51
0.55
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.53
0.53
0.53
0
Networking Capital
-5.76
-7.04
-6.98
-7.37
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
2.88
2.93
3.85
4.73
Debtor Days
0
0
0
462.74
Other Current Assets
2.39
8.85
8.85
8.86
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-6.2
Creditor Days
0
0
0
606.56
Other Current Liabilities
-11.03
-18.82
-19.68
-14.76
Cash
0.54
0.39
0.38
0.61
Total Assets
-4.48
-5.63
-5.56
-6.21
