Skypak Services Specialist Ltd Balance Sheet

Feb 6, 2018|02:57:26 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

3.09

3.09

3.09

3.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-11.2

-11.16

-11.11

-11.07

Net Worth

-8.11

-8.07

-8.02

-7.98

Minority Interest

Debt

2.88

1.69

1.72

1.54

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.76

0.76

0.76

0.23

Total Liabilities

-4.47

-5.62

-5.54

-6.21

Fixed Assets

0.21

0.49

0.51

0.55

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.53

0.53

0.53

0

Networking Capital

-5.76

-7.04

-6.98

-7.37

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

2.88

2.93

3.85

4.73

Debtor Days

0

0

0

462.74

Other Current Assets

2.39

8.85

8.85

8.86

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

-6.2

Creditor Days

0

0

0

606.56

Other Current Liabilities

-11.03

-18.82

-19.68

-14.76

Cash

0.54

0.39

0.38

0.61

Total Assets

-4.48

-5.63

-5.56

-6.21

