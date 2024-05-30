Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the Financial Statements of 5MC CREDITS LIMITED ("the Company"),, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income). Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and profit/(loss) (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit oi the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the Key Audit Matters to be communicated:

5N Key audit matter Auditors response 1. Impairment of Loan Assets Our procedure includes: The company is having outstanding loan asset to corporates under its NBFC, business. The company has classified such loan asset as standard asset and doubtful asset and provision thereof as per the RBI Prudential Norms on Asset Classification. Review of loan agreements and management representation on recoverability of these loans. Our Results: We did not find any material risk in recoverability of the loans.

Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Information Included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion Thereon.

Jjj connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, .‘Ltrjcdojng so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or

our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. .

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit / loss (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted In India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due .to fraud or error. •

in preparing the Financial Statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either Intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to Issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or In the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional Judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also;

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the-override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements In place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. .

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding Independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the?audit of the Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure - A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. A As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

(b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statement comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified in section 133 of the Act;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure - B".

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our Information and according to the explanations given to us:

(a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in Its Financial Statements

(b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. inhere were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Fund by the Company.

The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or Invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever. by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (I) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

(e) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(f) The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023.

Based on our examination, which included test checks, we observed that the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account. Although this software has a feature for recording an audit trail (edit log), we found that the audit trail feature was not operating effectively during the reporting period for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Consequently, we were unable to verify the integrity of the audit trail throughout the year.

As the proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ending 31st March 2024

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16):

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act.

For AVP& Co

F.Jt. N.: 025193N J^fibafte^ed Accountants

Partner

Date : 30-05-2024

Place : New Delhi

SMC CREDITS LIMITED

ANNEXURE-A

to the independent auditors report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report

of even date)

(i) In respect of the Property, plant and equipments of the Company:

(a) (A) The company Is maintaining proper records, showing full particulars including quantitative

details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has no intangible asset and therefore clause (iKa)(B) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(b) All the Fixed ^ssets have been physically verified by the Management during the year based on a phased program of verifying the assets which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its Fixed Assets. No discrepancy has been noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, title deeds of Immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued Its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company ? for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the nature of the

Companys business/activities during the year has been such that clause (il)(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no working capital loan has been taken by the Company. Therefore, reporting under clause (ii)(b) of paragraph 3 Is not applicable.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year, in the ordinary course of Its business, the Company has made investments in, provided guarantee / security to and granted loans and advances in the nature of loans, secured and unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships and other parties. With respect to such investments, guarantees / security and loans and advances:

(a) The principal business of the Company is to give loans and hence reporting under clause (iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable;

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of the guarantee given are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

The Company, being a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), registered under provisions of RBI Act, 1934 and rules made thereunder, in pursuance of its compliance with provisions of the said Act/Rules, particularly, the Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning Norms, monitors repayments of principal and payment of interest by its customers as stipulated. In our and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans and in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest wjjjas been stipulated and payment of Interest has been stipulated and the repay men ts/receipts of /principal and interest are regular.

<d) The Company, being a NBFC, registered under provisions of RBI Act, 1934 and rules made thereunder, in pursuance of its compliance with provisions of the said Act/Rules, particularly, the Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning Norms, monitors and report total amount overdue including principal and/or payment of interest by its customers for more than 90 days. In cases where repayment of principal and payment of interest Is not received as stipulated, the cognizance thereof is taken by the Company In course of its periodic regulatory reporting.

(e) The principal business of the Company is to give loans and hence reporting under dause (iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable:

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the c ompany has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making Investments and providing guarantees and securities.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the products manufactured by it (and/or services provided by it). Accordingly, clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(vll) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the records of the Company, undisputed statutory dues Including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at 31“ March, 2024 fora period of more than six months from the date of becoming payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company did not have dues which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024, except for the following:

Name of the statute Nature of disputed dues Amount under dispute (^ Lacs) Amount paid (^. Lacs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute Ts pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 25.81 Nil FY 2017-18 Commissioner of Income-tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 9.61 Nil FY 2016-17 -do-

* amount of addition in income as filled in the appeal filing.

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we confirm that we have not come across any transactions not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings to financial institutions, banks, government and dues to debenture holders or in the payment of Interest thereon to any lender.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans from financial institution during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained, other than temporary parking in current account for a few days, pending utilization towards purpose for which the same are obtained.

(d) According to the Information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds have been raised on short-term basis by the Company. Accordingly, clause (ix){d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause (ix){e) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable. •

(f) According to the Information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company does not have any subsidiary. Accordingly, clause (ix)(f) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of Initial public offer or further public offer

(including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause (x)(b) of paragraphs of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no whistle blower complaints received during the year by the Company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xll) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Companys transactions with its related party are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion,

the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have taken into consideration, the reports of the Internal Auditors received by the Company during the year and provided to us while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures. opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and the Company has obtained the required registration.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid CoR from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable. •

(d) According information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

(xvir) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial lia bilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

For AVP & Co

Date : 30-05-2024

Place : New Delhi

ANNEXURE-B

to the independent auditors report

Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SMC CREDITS LIMITED (‘the Company) as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended and as on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management Is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on thie internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the Guidance Note). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act and the Guidance Note, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with the ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal! financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and If such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the Internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting Included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance Of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Actgvancial statements. Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility

of collusion or Improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.

For AVP& Co

F. R. N.: 025193N , ?-Shattered Accountants