SMC Credits Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

No Records Found

SMC Credits Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

SMC Credits Ltd Corporate Action

26 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

27 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:31 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 22.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 22.98%

Non-Promoter- 77.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 77.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SMC Credits Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

25.06

10.02

10.02

10.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

946.68

490.5

480.92

247.6

Net Worth

971.74

500.52

490.94

257.62

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

SMC Credits Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SMC Credits Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Prasahesh Arya

Director

Y Devpriya Arya

Independent Director

Harsh Priya Arya

Chairman & WTD & CFO

Rajesh Goenka

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankit Aggarwal

Registered Office

24 Ashoka Chambers 5-B,

Rajindra Park Pusa Road,

New Delhi - 110060

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: smccorp011@yahoo.in

Registrar Office

Beetal House 3rd Flr,

Behind Local Shp Cen, Nr Dada Harsukh Das,

New Delhi - 110062

Tel: 91-11-29961281-82

Website: www.beetalfinancial.com

Email: beetal@beetalfinancial.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by SMC Credits Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the SMC Credits Ltd share price today?

The SMC Credits Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of SMC Credits Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SMC Credits Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SMC Credits Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SMC Credits Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SMC Credits Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SMC Credits Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SMC Credits Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of SMC Credits Ltd?

SMC Credits Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SMC Credits Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SMC Credits Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

