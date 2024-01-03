SMC Credits Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
25.06
10.02
10.02
10.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
946.68
490.5
480.92
247.6
Net Worth
971.74
500.52
490.94
257.62
Minority Interest
Debt
20.54
21.65
21.09
25.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
992.28
522.17
512.03
283.29
Fixed Assets
1.56
2.1
2.14
2.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
939.01
474.03
468.43
237.91
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.28
2.37
2.37
0.14
Networking Capital
-0.22
0.41
0.21
0.14
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0.47
0.14
0.03
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.65
0.28
0.38
0.28
Sundry Creditors
-0.08
-0.05
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.8
-0.29
-0.3
-0.16
Cash
9.38
1.37
0.3
5.7
Total Assets
952.01
480.28
473.45
246.06
