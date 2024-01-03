iifl-logo
SMC Credits Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

25.06

10.02

10.02

10.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

946.68

490.5

480.92

247.6

Net Worth

971.74

500.52

490.94

257.62

Minority Interest

Debt

20.54

21.65

21.09

25.67

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

992.28

522.17

512.03

283.29

Fixed Assets

1.56

2.1

2.14

2.17

Intangible Assets

Investments

939.01

474.03

468.43

237.91

Deferred Tax Asset Net

2.28

2.37

2.37

0.14

Networking Capital

-0.22

0.41

0.21

0.14

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.01

0.47

0.14

0.03

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.65

0.28

0.38

0.28

Sundry Creditors

-0.08

-0.05

-0.01

-0.01

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.8

-0.29

-0.3

-0.16

Cash

9.38

1.37

0.3

5.7

Total Assets

952.01

480.28

473.45

246.06

