iifl-logo
iifl-logo

SMC Credits Ltd EGM

0
(0%)

CORPORATE ACTIONS

08/07/2024calendar-icon
08/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM27 Dec 202420 Jan 2025
This is to inform you that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company is scheduled to be held on 20th January, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. at the registered office of the Company at 24, Ashoka Chambers, 5-B, Pusa Road, Rajindra Park, Delhi-110060. We are submitting herewith the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting which is being sent through the electronic mode to the members. Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, advertisement regarding dispatch of Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company has been published on Saturday, 28th December, 2024 in newspapers. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/12/2024) Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company held today i.e., 20th January, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/01/2025) Disclosure of Voting Results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 20th January, 2025 at the registered office of the Company Please find enclosed herewith the Scrutinizers Report issued by Mr. Neeraj Arora, Scrutinizer. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.01.2025)
EGM22 Jun 202422 Jul 2024
The Board considered and approved the Notice of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled to be held on Monday, 22nd July, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. At 24, Ashoka Chambers, 5-B, Pusa Road, Rajindra Park, Delhi-110060. The notice and other relevant documents shall be dispatched to shareholders in due course This is to inform you that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 22nd July, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. at 24, Ashoka Chambers, 5-B, Pusa Road, Rajindra Park, Delhi-110060. We are submitting herewith the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company along with explanatory statement, which is being sent through electronic mode to the members. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/06/2024) Proceedings of Extra-Ordinary general Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company held today i.e., 22nd July, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024) Please find enclosed herewith the Scrutinizers Report issued by Mr. Neeraj Arora, Scrutinizer. Disclosure of Results of Voting at Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company in accordance with regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/07/2024)

SMC Credits Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SMC Credits Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.