The Board considered and approved the Notice of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled to be held on Monday, 22nd July, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. At 24, Ashoka Chambers, 5-B, Pusa Road, Rajindra Park, Delhi-110060. The notice and other relevant documents shall be dispatched to shareholders in due course This is to inform you that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 22nd July, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. at 24, Ashoka Chambers, 5-B, Pusa Road, Rajindra Park, Delhi-110060. We are submitting herewith the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company along with explanatory statement, which is being sent through electronic mode to the members. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/06/2024) Proceedings of Extra-Ordinary general Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company held today i.e., 22nd July, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024) Please find enclosed herewith the Scrutinizers Report issued by Mr. Neeraj Arora, Scrutinizer. Disclosure of Results of Voting at Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company in accordance with regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/07/2024)