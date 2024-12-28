|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|27 Dec 2024
|20 Jan 2025
|This is to inform you that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company is scheduled to be held on 20th January, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. at the registered office of the Company at 24, Ashoka Chambers, 5-B, Pusa Road, Rajindra Park, Delhi-110060. We are submitting herewith the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting which is being sent through the electronic mode to the members. Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, advertisement regarding dispatch of Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company has been published on Saturday, 28th December, 2024 in newspapers. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/12/2024) Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company held today i.e., 20th January, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/01/2025) Disclosure of Voting Results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 20th January, 2025 at the registered office of the Company Please find enclosed herewith the Scrutinizers Report issued by Mr. Neeraj Arora, Scrutinizer. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.01.2025)
|EGM
|22 Jun 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|The Board considered and approved the Notice of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled to be held on Monday, 22nd July, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. At 24, Ashoka Chambers, 5-B, Pusa Road, Rajindra Park, Delhi-110060. The notice and other relevant documents shall be dispatched to shareholders in due course This is to inform you that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 22nd July, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. at 24, Ashoka Chambers, 5-B, Pusa Road, Rajindra Park, Delhi-110060. We are submitting herewith the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company along with explanatory statement, which is being sent through electronic mode to the members. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/06/2024) Proceedings of Extra-Ordinary general Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company held today i.e., 22nd July, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024) Please find enclosed herewith the Scrutinizers Report issued by Mr. Neeraj Arora, Scrutinizer. Disclosure of Results of Voting at Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company in accordance with regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/07/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.