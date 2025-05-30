|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2025
|26 May 2025
|SMC Credits Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the 4th Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held today on 30th May, 2025 has inter alia considered and approved the matters given in the attached file (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2025
|7 Feb 2025
|SMC CREDITS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results For the 3rd quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2025)
|Board Meeting
|24 Dec 2024
|24 Dec 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held today on 24th December, 2024
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|SMC CREDITS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results For the 2nd quarter and half year Ended September 30 2024. We wish to inform you that M/s BGG & Associates, the statutory auditors of the Company has resigned from the office of statutory auditor of the company which has caused the casual vacancy to the office of statutory auditor. therefore, and to fill the casual vacancy the Board of directors on the recommendation of Audit Committee has appointed the M/S Kumar Ashwani & Associates as the statutory auditors of the Company subject to shareholders approval in the ensuing general meeting. Further, the Board Meeting held today i.e., 13th November, 2024 stands adjourned to the next day i.e., 14th November, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024) We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at its adjourned Board Meeting held on Thursday, 14th November 2024 at its registered office have approved the un-audited standalone financial results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended as on 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 03rd September, 2024
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|10 Aug 2024
|SMC CREDITS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30 2024. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
