SMC CREDITS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results For the 2nd quarter and half year Ended September 30 2024. We wish to inform you that M/s BGG & Associates, the statutory auditors of the Company has resigned from the office of statutory auditor of the company which has caused the casual vacancy to the office of statutory auditor. therefore, and to fill the casual vacancy the Board of directors on the recommendation of Audit Committee has appointed the M/S Kumar Ashwani & Associates as the statutory auditors of the Company subject to shareholders approval in the ensuing general meeting. Further, the Board Meeting held today i.e., 13th November, 2024 stands adjourned to the next day i.e., 14th November, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024) We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at its adjourned Board Meeting held on Thursday, 14th November 2024 at its registered office have approved the un-audited standalone financial results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended as on 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)