AGM 30/09/2024 Disclosure of Results of Voting at 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company in accordance with Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 03rd September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.09.2024) Proceedings of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 30th September 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Scrutinizer Report for the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 1/10/2024)