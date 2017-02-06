To the Members

Smilax Industries Limited

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Smilax Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2015, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash flow statement for the year ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The companys board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act 2013, ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with Accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the Accounting and Auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing Specified under sec 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the company has in place an adequate internal financial control over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st March, 2015, its Loss and its cash flows for the year ended on the date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1. As required by the Companies(Auditors Report) Order, 2015 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section(11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the annexure a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement comply with the Accounting standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2015 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2015 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the other matters included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the companies (Audit and Auditors ) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company does not have any long term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which are required to be transferred to the Investor Education and protection fund by the company

For P.MURALI & Co, Chartered Accountants Firm Regn No: 007257S Place: Hyderabad Date : 30-05-2015 Sd/- Partner

Annexure to the Auditors Report (referred to in paragraph 1 of our Report of even date to the Members of Smilax Industries Limited for the year ended March 31,2015

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we report that,

(I) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) As explained to us, the fixed assets of the company have been physically verified by the Management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies between the book records and the physical inventory have been noticed on such verification.

(c) The Company has not disposed off substantial part of the Fixed Assets during the year.

(ii) (a) The Company has no inventory; hence this clause is not applicable.

(iii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not granted any loans,

secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, requirements of clauses (iii-b),(iii-c), (iii-d),of paragraph 4 of the order are not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any loans secured or unsecured from Companies, Firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act 2013.

(f) As the Company has not taken any loans, the clause of whether the rate of interest & other terms and conditions on which loans have been taken from parties listed in the register maintained under Section 189 is prejudicial to the interest of the Company, is not applicable.

(g) As no loans are taken by the Company, the clause of repayment of interest & principal amount to parties is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, there are adequate internal control systems commensurate with the size of the company and the nature of its business, with regard to purchase of fixed assets. There is no continuing failure by the Company to correct any major weaknesses in internal control.

(v) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, since no contracts or

arrangements referred to in Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013, have been made by the Company in respect of any party in the financial year, the entry in the register U/s 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 does not arise.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, as no such contracts or arrangements made by the Company, the applicability of the Clause of charging the reasonable price having regard to the prevailing market prices at the relevant time does not arise.

(vi) The company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the applicability of the clause of directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and provisions of Section 73 of the Companies Act and Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 1975, does not arise.

(vii) In our opinion and as per information and explanations given to us, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with its size and nature of its business.

(viii) We have broadly verified the books of account and records maintained by the Company pursuant to the order made by the Central Government of India for the maintenance of cost records under Section 209(1)(d) of the Act, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained.

(ix) (a) The company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Investors

Education and Protection Fund, Employee State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty and Cess and other applicable statutory dues with the appropriate authorities during the year. According to information and explanations given to us there are no arrears of statutory dues as at 31st March, 2015, which were outstanding for a period of more than 6 months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of income-tax, wealth- tax, sales-tax and cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(x) The company has accumulated losses as at the end of the financial year and the Company has incurred cash losses during the current financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xi) According to the records of the Company has not taken any loans from Banks or Financial Institutions. Hence this clause of repayment of dues to financial Institutions or Banks or Debenture Holders and default payment therein is not applicable to the Company.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not granted any loans and advances on the basis of security by way pledge of shares, debentures and other securities and hence the applicability of the clause regarding maintenance of adequate document in respect of loans does not arise.

(xiii) The company is not a chit fund or nidhi / mutual benefit fund / society. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4 (xiii) of the said Order are not applicable to the company.

(xiv) According to the information given to us, the company is not dealing in or trading in shares, securities, debentures and other instruments, accordingly the provisions of clause 4 (xiv) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003, are not applicable to the Company.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not given guarantees for loans taken by others from banks or financial institutions, and hence the applicability of this clause regarding terms and conditions which are prejudicial to the interest of the Company does not arise.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us, no term loans were raised during the year.

(xvii) According to the information and explanation given to us, and on an overall examination of the balance sheet, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term investment by the company.

(xviii) The company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to parties and companies covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act during the year and hence the applicability of the clause regarding the price at which shares have been issued and whether the same is prejudicial to the interest of the Company does not arise.

(xix) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company does not have any debentures and hence the applicability of the clause regarding the creation of security or charge in respect of debenture issued does not arise.

(xx) According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not raised money by way of public issues during the year; hence the clause regarding the disclosure by the management on the end use of money raised by public issues is not applicable.

(xxi) According to the information and explanation given to us by the management, we report that no fraud on or by the company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.