Smilax Industries Ltd Share Price

0.71
(0.00%)
Feb 6, 2017|01:29:08 PM

Smilax Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

0.68

Prev. Close

0.71

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.71

Day's Low

0.68

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.62

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.87

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Smilax Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Smilax Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Smilax Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:54 AM
Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.67%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.67%

Non-Promoter- 0.98%

Institutions: 0.97%

Non-Institutions: 96.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Smilax Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

12.3

12.3

12.3

12.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.21

-3.1

-3.03

-2.93

Net Worth

9.09

9.2

9.27

9.37

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-0.1

-0.07

-0.09

Depreciation

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

0

0

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

Op profit growth

34.99

-15.74

EBIT growth

34.99

-15.74

Net profit growth

34.81

-15.6

No Record Found

Smilax Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Smilax Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Sai Satish Kumar

Director

M Srikanth

Director

Penugonda TVM Suresh

Additional Director

Nidhi Darshan Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Smilax Industries Ltd

Summary

Wyn Aqua Exports Limited a Company with its Registered Office at Hyderabad was incorporated on 3rd March 1994 under the name M/s.Galaxy Aqua Farms Limited subsequently changed to Wyn Aqua Exports Limited on 24th March, 1994. The Shrimp Farm and Hatchery of the Company will be situated at Iskapally Village in Nellore District, Andhra Pradesh. The Company is in shrimp culture. The Company exporting quality shrimp through semi intensive culture in an area of 50 hectares of water spread area. The commercial production commenced on January, 1995.Shrimp is considered as a highly valuble commodity amongst the shelled organisms. There are several varieties of shrimps available in the sea and they are delicacy in the diet of people in the developed countries of Europe, USA and Japan. At present as many as 50 countries undertake shrimp farming on commercial scale with Thailand and China being the leading producers. India is endowed with natural seed resources of shrimps in the sea and a vast strech of costal land for farming and can become one of the leading producers of shrimp. WAEL proposes to take part in bringing India to this leading position in the production of shrimp.
Invest wise with Expert advice

