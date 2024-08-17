Summary

Wyn Aqua Exports Limited a Company with its Registered Office at Hyderabad was incorporated on 3rd March 1994 under the name M/s.Galaxy Aqua Farms Limited subsequently changed to Wyn Aqua Exports Limited on 24th March, 1994. The Shrimp Farm and Hatchery of the Company will be situated at Iskapally Village in Nellore District, Andhra Pradesh. The Company is in shrimp culture. The Company exporting quality shrimp through semi intensive culture in an area of 50 hectares of water spread area. The commercial production commenced on January, 1995.Shrimp is considered as a highly valuble commodity amongst the shelled organisms. There are several varieties of shrimps available in the sea and they are delicacy in the diet of people in the developed countries of Europe, USA and Japan. At present as many as 50 countries undertake shrimp farming on commercial scale with Thailand and China being the leading producers. India is endowed with natural seed resources of shrimps in the sea and a vast strech of costal land for farming and can become one of the leading producers of shrimp. WAEL proposes to take part in bringing India to this leading position in the production of shrimp.

