Dear Shareholders,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting herewith the 21st Annual Report on the business of your Company together with the Audited Accounts for the financial year ended 31st March 2015.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

During the year under review the Company could not take-up any of its activities due to economic recession particularly in the construction industry. As far as the expenditure is concerned we have spent only the minimum amount required for safeguarding the interest/assets of the Company.

DIVIDEND:

In the absence of profits, the directors of your Company do not recommend any dividend for the Financial Year 2014-15.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

Your Company has not transferred any amount to the general reserve.

DETAILS OF DIRECTORS OR KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

During the year under review, Mr. Parvathreddy Sivamohan Reddy and Chandaluru Bapanaiah ceased to the Directors of the Company w.e.f 31st March, 2015 and Mrs. Nidhi Darshan Shah has been co-opted as Additional Director w.e.f. 31st March, 2015. Notice in writing under Section 160 of the Companies Act, 2013, proposing her candidature for the office of Director of the Company, has been received to appoint her as a Director of the Company whose period of office shall be determinable by retirement of Director by rotation.

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed both under the Act and Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchanges.

The Company has devised a Policy for performance evaluation of Independent Directors, Board Committees and other individual Directors which include criteria for performance evaluation of the non-executive directors and executive directors.

AUDITORS

The Statutory Auditors of the Company, M/s. P. Murali & Associates, Chartered Accountants, retire at the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible offer themselves for re-appointment. The Audit Committee and the Board recommend the re-appointment of M/s P. Murali & Associates, Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditors of your Company.

In this regard, the Company has received a certificate from the auditors to the effect that if they are reappointed, it would be in accordance with the provisions of Section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013.

FORMAL ANNUAL EVALUATION MADE BY THE BOARD OF ITS OWN PERFORMANCE AND OF ITS COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS

As required under the provisions of Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 the performance evaluation of independent directors has been done by the entire Board of Directors, excluding the director being evaluated. The evaluation of all the directors and the Board as a whole was conducted based on the criteria and framework adopted by the Board. The Board approved the evaluation results as collated by the nomination and remuneration committee.

None of the independent directors are due for re-appointment

ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations.

The Board of Directors of the Company have adopted various policies like Related Party Transactions policy, Whistle Blower Policy such other procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business for safeguarding its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information.

NOMINATION AND REMUENRATION POLICY

A committee of the Board named as "Nomination and Remuneration Committee" has been constituted to comply with the provisions of section 178, Schedule IV of the Companies Act and Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement and to recommend a policy of the Company on directors appointment and remuneration, including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters and to frame proper systems for identification, appointment of Directors & KMPs, Payment of Remuneration to them and Evaluation of their performance and to recommend the same to the Board from time to time. Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company is enclosed herewith as

Annexure - 2.

RISK MANAGEMENT:

The Risk Management is overseen by the Audit Committee of the Company on a continuous basis. The Committee oversees Companys process and policies for determining risk tolerance and review managements measurement and comparison of overall risk tolerance to established levels. Major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuous basis. For details, please refer to the Management Discussion and Analysis report which form part of the Board Report.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013 Your Directors confirm that:

i. In preparation of annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2015 the applicable Accounting Standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

ii. The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year ended 31st March, 2015 and of the profit and loss of the Company for the year;

iii. The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for their maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv. The Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

v. The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

vi. The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

The details forming part of the extract of the Annual Return in Form MGT-9 is annexed herewith as Annexure -1 CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR):

As per the criteria laid down in the Companies Act, 2013, the provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable to your Company.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE OUTGO

As your Company has not carried any operations during the financial year review, no Information as required under section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is not being provided.

OTHER DISCLOSURES:

Board Meetings

During the year under review Six Board Meetings were held. For further details, please refer report on Corporate Governance Report enclosed herewith.

Committees of Board

Your company has the following committees namely:

1. Audit Committee

2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

The constitution of all the committees is as per the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Agreement with Stock Exchanges. The details of the Constitution are mentioned in Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Annual Report.

Corporate Governance Report

Your Company has complied with the requirements of Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement entered with the Stock Exchanges; Report on Corporate Governance including Auditors Certificate on compliance with the code of Corporate Governance specified under the said Clause forms part of this report.

Management Discussion and Analysis

A brief note on the Management discussion and analysis for the year is annexed as part of this report Vigil Mechanism :

In pursuant to the provisions of section 117(9)( & (10) of the Companies Act , 2013 and Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement a Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns has been established. Protected disclosures can be made by a whistle blower through to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The Policy on vigil mechanism and whistle blower policy may be accessed on the Companys website

Remuneration ratio of the directors/ Key Managerial Personnel/ Employees:

As your Company has not carried out any operations during the financial year review, your Company has not employed any permanent employees on its rolls and managerial remuneration was not paid to the Director(s), hence no information is being provided as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

As required under Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, NO employee of your Company is in receipt of remuneration of Rs. 60 lakh or more, or employed for part of the year and in receipt of Rs. 5 lakh or more a month, during the financial year under review.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

Details of the Loans, guarantees and investments if any covered under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the financial statements pertaining to the year under review.

DEPOSITS

Your Company has not accepted any fixed deposits and as such no principal or interest was outstanding as on the date of the Balance sheet.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

Your Company does not have any related party transactions during the financial year review.

DISCLOSURE AS PER SEXUAL HARRASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION- PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has not employed any women employee during the financial year under review, further your Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and if necessary would adopt a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace in line with the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under.

GENERAL

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

1. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

2. Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme.

3. Neither the Managing Director nor the Whole-time Director of the Company receive any remuneration or commission from any of its subsidiaries.

4. No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

5. No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company have occurred between the end of the Financial year and date of report.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Directors wish to convey their appreciation to business associates for their support and contribution during the year. The Directors would also like to thank the employees, shareholders, customers, suppliers, alliance partners and bankers for the continued support given by them to the Company and their confidence reposed in the management.

Date: 14.08.2015 Place: Nellore For and on behalf of the board M.Srikanth Director

ANNEXURE- 2

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY

1. INTRODUCTION

A transparent, fair and reasonable process for determining the appropriate remuneration at all levels of Smilax Limited (the Company) is required to ensure that shareholders remain informed and confident in the management of the Company. To harmonize the aspirations of human resources consistent with the goals of the Company and in terms of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under and the Listing Agreement as amended from time to time, this policy on nomination and remuneration of Directors (including non-executive directors) on the Board of Directors, the Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and Senior Management has been formulated by the Committee and approved by the Board of Directors. This Policy shall act as a guideline for determining, inter-alia, qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director, matters relating to the remuneration, appointment, removal and evaluation of performance of the Directors (including non-executive directors), Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel.

2. OBJECTIVE OF THE POLICY

(a) The objective of this Policy is to outline a framework to ensure that the Companys remuneration levels are aligned with

industry practices and are sufficient to attract and retain competent director(s) on the Board, KMP(s) and the Senior

Management Personnel of the quality required, Smilax allowing fair rewards for the achievement of key deliverables and

enhanced performance. The key objectives of this Policy include:

(I) guiding the Board in relation to appointment and removal of Director(s), Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management;

(ii) evaluating the performance of the members of the Board and provide necessary report to the Board for further evaluation of the Board.

(iii) recommending to the Board the remuneration payable to the Director(s) and setting forth a policy for determining remuneration payable to KMP and Senior Management Personnel.

(b) While determining the remuneration for the Director(s) (including non-executive directors) and KMPs and Senior Management Personnel, regard should be had to prevailing market conditions, business performance and practices in comparable companies, also to financial and commercial health of the Company as well as prevailing laws and government/other guidelines, to ensure that pay structures are appropriately aligned and the levels of remuneration remain appropriate.

(c) While designing the remuneration package it should be ensured:

(i) the level and composition of remuneration is reasonable and sufficient to attract, retain and motivate the person, to ensure the quality required to run the Company successfully;

(ii) there is a balance between fixed and incentive pay, reflecting short and long term performance objectives appropriate to the working of the Company and its goals.

(d) Some part of the remuneration package may be linked to the achievement of corporate performance targets of the Company and a strong alignment of interest with stakeholders.

(e) The Committee may consult with the chairman of the Board as it deems appropriate.

The Committee shall observe the set of principles and objectives as envisaged under the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") (including Section 178 thereof), rules framed there under and clause 49 of the Listing Agreement including, inter-alia, principles pertaining to determining qualifications, positives attributes, integrity and independence.

(f) In this context, the following policy has been formulated by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and adopted by the Board of Directors through circulation on 08th December, 2014.

3. EFFECTIVE DATE

This policy shall be effective from the date of its adoption by the Board.

4. DEFINITIONS

(a) In this Policy unless the context otherwise requires:

(I) Board of Directors or Board, in relation to the Company, means the collective bodyof the directors of the Company.

(ii) Committee means Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company as constituted or reconstituted by the Board.

(iii) Company means "SMILAX INDUSTRIES LIMITED".

(iv) Independent Director means a director referred to in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with clause 49 of the Listing Agreement.

(v) Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) shall have the meaning ascribed to it in the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

(vi) Non-Executive Directors includes Independent Directors.

(vii) Policy means Nomination and Remuneration policy.

(viii) Senior Management Personnel for this purpose shall mean personnel of the Company who are members of its core management team excluding Board of Directors. It would comprise all members of management one level below the executive director(s), including the functional heads.

(b)Unless the context otherwise requires, words and expressions used in this policy and not defined herein but defined in the Companies Act, 2013 and/ Listing Agreement as may be amended from time to time shall have the meaning respectively assigned to them therein.

5. APPLICABILITY

This Policy is applicable to:

(i) Directors, including Non- Executive Directors

(ii) Key Managerial Personnel

(iii) Senior Management Personnel

6. MEMBERSHIP

(a) The Committee shall consist of such number of directors as is required under applicable laws.

(b) Membership of the Committee shall be disclosed in the Annual Report and on the website of the Company.

(c) Term of the Committee shall be continuous unless terminated by the Board of Directors.

7. CHAIRMAN

(a) Chairman of the Committee shall be an Independent Director.

(b) Chairperson of the Company (whether executive or non executive) may be appointed as a member of the Committee but shall not be the Chairman of the Committee.

(c) Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee meeting shall be present at the Annual General Meeting or may nominate some other member to answer the shareholders queries.

8. FREQUENCY OF MEETINGS

The meeting of the Committee shall be held at such intervals as may be required.

9. COMMITTEE MEMBERS INTERESTS

(a) A member of the Committee is not entitled to be present when his or her own remuneration is discusse at a meeting or when his or her performance is being evaluated.

(b) The Committee may invite such executives, as it considers appropriate, to be present at the meetings of the Committee.

10. SECRETARY

The Company Secretary of the Company shall act as Secretary of the Committee.

11. QUORUM

The quorum necessary for transacting business at a meeting of the Committee shall be two members or one-third of the members of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee; whichever is greater.

12. VOTING

(a) Matters arising for determination at Committee meetings shall be decided by a majority of votes of members present. Any such decision shall for all purposes be deemed a decision of the Committee.

(b) In the case of equality of votes, the Chairman of the meeting will have a casting vote.

13. RESPONSIBILITY OF THE COMMITTEE

(a) The Committee is responsible for:

(i) formulating criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a Director for the purpose of this Policy;

(ii) advising the Board on issues concerning principles for remuneration and other terms of employment including remuneration for the Directors (including Non-Executive Directors), KMPs and the Senior Management;

(iii) monitoring and evaluating programs for variable remuneration, both on-going and those that have ended during the year, for the Directors (including Non-Executive Directors), KMPs and the Senior Management;

(iv) monitoring and evaluating the application of this Policy;

(v) monitoring and evaluating current remuneration structures and levels in the Company; and

(vi) any other responsibility as determined by the Board.

14. APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS, KMP OR SENIOR MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL

(a) The Committee shall identify and ascertain the integrity, qualification, expertise and experience of the person for appointment as a Director, KMP and/or Senior Management Personnel.

(b) A person should possess adequate qualifications, expertise and experience for the position he/ she is considered for appointment. The Committee has discretion to decide whether qualification, expertise and experience possessed by a person are sufficient / satisfactory for the concerned position.

(c) Appointment of Directors, KMPs and Senior Management Personnel is subject to compliance of provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and compliance of clause 49 of the Listing Agreement.

(d) The appointment of a Director or a KMP, as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee further requires the approval of the Board.

15. REMUNERATION

(a) Remuneration to Executive Directors, Directors other than Executive Director:

(i) The remuneration/ compensation/ commission etc. to Directors will be determined by the Committee and recommended to the Board for approval. The remuneration/ compensation/ commission etc. shall be subject to the prior/post approval of the shareholders of the Company and Central Government, wherever required.

(ii) The remuneration and commission to be paid to Directors shall be as per the statutory provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and the rules made there under for the time being in force.

(iii) Increments to the existing remuneration/ compensation structure of Directors shall be recommended by the Committee to the Board which should be within the slabs approved by the Shareholders in the case of Directors.

(iv) Where any insurance is taken by the Company on behalf of its Directors for indemnifying them against any liability, the premium paid on such insurance shall not be treated as part of the remuneration payable to any such personnel. Provided that if such person is proved to be guilty, the premium paid on such insurance shall be treated as part of the remuneration.

(v) Remuneration to Executive Director

Fixed pay:

• Executive Director(s) shall be eligible for a monthly remuneration as may be approved by the Board on the recommendation of the Committee in accordance with the statutory provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and the rules made thereunder for the time being in force.

• The break-up of the pay scale and quantum of perquisites including, employer contribution to P.F, pension scheme, medical expenses, club fees etc. shall be decided and approved by the Board on the recommendation of the Committee and approved by the shareholders and Central Government, wherever required.

V ariable components:

The Executive Director(s) may be paid performance linked commission within the overall limits as approved by the shareholders.

Remuneration to Directors other than Executive Director:

Sitting Fees:

• The Non- Executive / Independent Director may receive remuneration by way of fees for attending meetings of Board or Committee thereof.

provided that the amount of such fees shall not exceed the maximum amount as provided in the Companies Act, 2013, per meeting of the Board or Committee or such amount as may be prescribed by the Central Government from time to time.

(b) R emuneration to KMP and Senior Management Personnel

(i) The remuneration payable to KMP and Senior Management Personnel including their increments will be determined by the Managing Director and recommend to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee for approval.

(ii) There any insurance is taken by the Company on behalf of its KMP and Senior Management Personnel for indemnifying them against any liability, the premium paid on such insurance shall not be treated as part of the remuneration payable to any such personnel. Provided that if such person is proved to be guilty, the premium paid on such insurance shall be treated as part of the remuneration.

(iii) Remuneration:

(I) F ixed pay

• KMP and Senior Management shall be eligible for a monthly remuneration as may be approved by the Committee in accordance with the statutory provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and the rules made there under for the time being in force.

• The break-up of the pay scale and quantum of perquisites including, employer contribution to P.F, pension scheme, medical expenses, club fees etc. shall be decided and approved by the Committee.

(ii) V ariable components:

Based on the performance KMP and Senior Management Personnel will be paid incentives.

16. POLICY ON BOARD DIVERSITY

(a) The Board of Directors shall have the optimum combination of Directors from the different areas/ fields like[production, management, quality assurance, finance, sales and marketing, research and development, Human Resources etc] or as may be considered appopriate.

(b) The Board shall have at least one Board member who has accounting or related financial management expertise.

17. REMOVAL

The Committee may recommend, to the Board with reasons recorded in writing, removal of a Director(s), KMP(s) and Senior Management subject to the provisions and compliance of the applicable Act, rules and regulations, if any.

18. DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION

This Policy shall be disclosed in the Board report.

19. DEVIATION FROM THE POLICY

The Board may, in individual or collective case, deviate from this Policy, in its absolute discretion, if there are particular reasons to do so. In the event of any departure from the Policy, the Board shall record the reasons for such departure in the Boad minutes.

20. AMENDMENTS TO THE POLICY

The Board of Directors on its own and / or as per the recommendations of Nomination and Remuneration Committee can amend this Policy, as and when deemed fit.

in case of any amendment(s), clarification(s), circular(s) etc. issued by the relevant authorities, not being consistent with the provisions laid down under this Policy, then such amendment(s), clarification(s), circular(s) etc. shall prevail upon the provsions hereunder and this Policy shall stand amended accordingly from the effective date as laid down under such amendment(s), clarification(s), circular(s) etc.