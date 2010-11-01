To the Members of

Solid Containers Limited

Report on the Audit of Ind AS Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of Solid Containers Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2023, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended ("Ind AS") and the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, its loss, total comprehensive income and its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Ind AS financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements.

We draw attention to the Note 18.3 to the Ind AS Financial Statements with regards to the company not carrying on any manufacturing operations and has substantial accumulated losses. The net worth of the company has been fully eroded due to the accumulated losses. In view of the above, the Company is no longer a going concern. However, the accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis as the management has stated that they are exploring possible steps to revive its operations.

Information other than the Ind AS financial statements and Auditors Report thereon

The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income and cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS financial statements:

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatements of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the managements use of going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and the content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Emphasis of Matter Paragraph

We draw attention to Note 28 to the Ind AS financial statements which states that during the previous financial year, in accordance with the SEBI (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2021, Vyoman India Private Limited (‘Vyoman), one of the majority shareholders of the Company proposed to delist the shares of the Company from (BSE) on account of the closure of operations of the Company. Vyoman also proposed to acquire the equity shares held by the public shareholders (other than promoter) of the Company as stated in the Delisting Regulations.

Accordingly, an application for Delisting of Equity shares of the Company from BSE was filed by Vyoman. BSE vide its notice number 20220304-5 dated March 04, 2022, had communicated that trading in the Equity Shares of the Company (Scrip Code:- 502460) will be discontinued with effect from March 11, 2022 ("BSE Date of Discontinuation of Trading") and the Company scrip will be delisted from BSE with effect from March 21, 2022 ("BSE Date of Delisting").

The Residual Shareholders of the Company will be able to tender their Equity Shares to Vyoman at ? 45/- (Rupees Forty Five only) per Equity Share ("Exit Price") for a period of one year starting from the BSE Date of Delisting i.e. from Monday, March 21, 2022 to Monday, March 20, 2023 (both days inclusive) ("Exit Window").

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2) As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) Except for the possible effects of matters described in the Basis of Qualified Opinion Paragraph, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) Except for the possible effects of matters described in the Basis of Qualified Opinion Paragraph, in our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) Except for the effects of matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse impact on the functioning of the Company.

(f) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2023, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2023, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company, and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure A".

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position vide Note 18.1 to its Ind AS financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

v. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

vi. Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) (iv) and (v) above, contain any material misstatement.

(j) During the financial year, the Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend.

For ARVP & Co.

Chartered Accountants Firm

Registration No. 101482W

Rohit Agrawal

Partner

Place : Mumbai Membership No.: 138664

Dated : June 29, 2023 UDIN: 23138664BGVZCH3094

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in paragraph (2)(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Solid Containers Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2023, based on the criteria for internal financial controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For ARVP & Co.

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 101482W

Rohit Agrawal

Partner

Place : Mumbai

Membership No.: 138664

Dated : June 29, 2023

UDIN: 23138664BGVZCH3094

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in paragraph (1) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

1. a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

b) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets during the year.

c) These Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

d) The title deeds of all the immoveable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

e) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year end.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, we are of the opinion that no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

2. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us:

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the nature of business of the Company does not require it to have any inventory. Hence, the requirement of clause (ii) of paragraph 3 of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

3. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, stood any guarantee or provided security to any Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or Other parties during the year. Accordingly, Clause 3 of the Order is not applicable.

4. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

5. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit from the public in accordance with the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

6. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, it has been explained to us that the maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

7. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in respect of statutory dues:

a) The Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities.

b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Value Added Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Amt. in Rs. Lakhs The Income Tax Act TDS Various years from FY 2010-11 to FY 2022-23 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 2.4

c) There were no dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs and duty of Excise or Value added tax or Goods and Service Tax as at 31st March, 2023 on account of any dispute.

8. According to the records of the Company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, there were no unrecorded income in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

9. According to the records of the Company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us:

(a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loan or borrowings to Financial Institutions, Banks, Government or dues to debenture holders during the year. The Company did not have any outstanding debentures during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been utilised during the year for long- term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associates during the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associate companies or joint ventures.

10. According to the information and explanations given to us:

(a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)

(a) of the Order in not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partly or optionally convertible) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x) (b) of the Order in not applicable.

11. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us:

(a) No fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year nor have we been reported of such case by the management.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) There are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

12. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company as prescribed under section 406 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

13. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

14. The size and nature of business of the Company does not require it to have any internal audit system. Hence, the requirement of clause (xiv) (a) and (b) of paragraph 3 of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

15. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company during the year.

16. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 accordingly the provisions of Clause 3(xvi) (a) to (d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company during the year.

17. The Company has incurred cash loss of Rs. 393.00 lakhs in the current financial year as well as cash loss of Rs. 241.07 lakhs in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. During the year the erstwhile auditors have resigned from the post of Statutory Auditors of the company and we have duly taken into consideration the issues, objections, or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, the auditor is of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date.

20. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of Section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

For ARVP & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 101482W

Rohit Agrawal

Partner

Place : Mumbai

Membership No.: 138664

Dated : June 29, 2023

UDIN: 23138664BGVZCH3094