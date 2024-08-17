SectorPaper
Open₹44
Prev. Close₹44.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹44
Day's Low₹44
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-182.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.28
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
4.38
4.38
12.38
4.38
Preference Capital
14
14
6
14
Reserves
-82.66
-78.62
-76.1
-73.89
Net Worth
-64.28
-60.24
-57.72
-55.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.38
-0.17
-0.11
-0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.25
-3.31
-2.95
-2.46
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.15
-0.15
-0.15
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.18
6.95
1.72
-0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
13.55
-13.25
65.99
-23.97
EBIT growth
119.18
-73.19
51.97
-19.86
Net profit growth
-31.9
12.39
19.89
-13.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,386.4
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
423.05
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
562.75
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
304.95
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.25
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ashok Kumar Goel
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Mohender Garg
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Reshma Rao
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sandeep Singh
Company Secretary
M S Gayatri
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Solid Containers Ltd
Summary
Solid Containers Limited does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the manufacture of paper and duplex boards, and kraft paper. The company was incorporated 1964, it belongs to Zee Teleflims Group. Solid Containers Limited is based in Mumbai, India. It has a manufacturing unit at Thane in Maharashtra.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.