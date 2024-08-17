iifl-logo-icon 1
Solid Containers Ltd Share Price

44
(-0.11%)
Mar 9, 2022|11:11:03 AM

Solid Containers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

44

Prev. Close

44.05

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

44

Day's Low

44

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-182.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.28

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Solid Containers Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Solid Containers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Solid Containers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:55 AM
Dec-2021Sep-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.25%

Non-Promoter- 2.77%

Institutions: 2.77%

Non-Institutions: 23.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Solid Containers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

4.38

4.38

12.38

4.38

Preference Capital

14

14

6

14

Reserves

-82.66

-78.62

-76.1

-73.89

Net Worth

-64.28

-60.24

-57.72

-55.51

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.38

-0.17

-0.11

-0.12

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.25

-3.31

-2.95

-2.46

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.15

-0.15

-0.15

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.18

6.95

1.72

-0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

13.55

-13.25

65.99

-23.97

EBIT growth

119.18

-73.19

51.97

-19.86

Net profit growth

-31.9

12.39

19.89

-13.85

No Record Found

Solid Containers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,386.4

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

423.05

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

562.75

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

304.95

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.25

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Solid Containers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ashok Kumar Goel

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Mohender Garg

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Reshma Rao

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sandeep Singh

Company Secretary

M S Gayatri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Solid Containers Ltd

Summary

Solid Containers Limited does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the manufacture of paper and duplex boards, and kraft paper. The company was incorporated 1964, it belongs to Zee Teleflims Group. Solid Containers Limited is based in Mumbai, India. It has a manufacturing unit at Thane in Maharashtra.
