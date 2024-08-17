Solid Containers Limited does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the manufacture of paper and duplex boards, and kraft paper. The company was incorporated 1964, it belongs to Zee Teleflims Group. Solid Containers Limited is based in Mumbai, India. It has a manufacturing unit at Thane in Maharashtra.
