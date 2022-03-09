Solid Containers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
4.38
4.38
12.38
4.38
Preference Capital
14
14
6
14
Reserves
-82.66
-78.62
-76.1
-73.89
Net Worth
-64.28
-60.24
-57.72
-55.51
Minority Interest
Debt
102.27
63.43
61.23
58.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
37.99
3.18
3.51
3.34
Fixed Assets
38
2.49
2.32
2.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.47
0.65
1.08
0.88
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0.31
0.4
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.51
1.55
1.88
2.32
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-0.44
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.99
-1.21
-1.2
-1
Cash
0.46
0.06
0.13
0.09
Total Assets
37.99
3.2
3.53
3.35
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.