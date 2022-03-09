iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Solid Containers Ltd Balance Sheet

44
(-0.11%)
Mar 9, 2022|11:11:03 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Solid Containers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

4.38

4.38

12.38

4.38

Preference Capital

14

14

6

14

Reserves

-82.66

-78.62

-76.1

-73.89

Net Worth

-64.28

-60.24

-57.72

-55.51

Minority Interest

Debt

102.27

63.43

61.23

58.85

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

37.99

3.18

3.51

3.34

Fixed Assets

38

2.49

2.32

2.38

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.47

0.65

1.08

0.88

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.01

0.31

0.4

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.51

1.55

1.88

2.32

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

-0.44

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.99

-1.21

-1.2

-1

Cash

0.46

0.06

0.13

0.09

Total Assets

37.99

3.2

3.53

3.35

Solid Containers Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Solid Containers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.