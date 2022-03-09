Solid Containers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.25
-3.31
-2.95
-2.46
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.15
-0.15
-0.15
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.18
6.95
1.72
-0.01
Other operating items
Operating
-2.55
3.47
-1.38
-2.63
Capital expenditure
-0.17
0
3.12
-2.93
Free cash flow
-2.72
3.47
1.73
-5.56
Equity raised
-147.73
-136.34
-114.77
-102.35
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
120.08
102.21
74.44
59.86
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-30.37
-30.65
-38.6
-48.06
No Record Found
