Solid Containers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

44
(-0.11%)
Mar 9, 2022|11:11:03 AM

Solid Containers Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.25

-3.31

-2.95

-2.46

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.15

-0.15

-0.15

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.18

6.95

1.72

-0.01

Other operating items

Operating

-2.55

3.47

-1.38

-2.63

Capital expenditure

-0.17

0

3.12

-2.93

Free cash flow

-2.72

3.47

1.73

-5.56

Equity raised

-147.73

-136.34

-114.77

-102.35

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

120.08

102.21

74.44

59.86

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-30.37

-30.65

-38.6

-48.06

