To The Members, SOLIS MARKETING LIMITED

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting before you the 36th Annual Report of the Company together with the Audited Statements of Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2021.

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

S. No. Particulars 2020-21 2019-20 1. Total Income/Loss 2,558,355.00 2,251,974.00 2. Less: Total Expenses 2,427,210.18 2,069,103.56 3. Profit Before Tax 131,144.82 182,870.44 4. Tax Expenses 56,733.88 46,934.25 5. Profit/Loss after Tax 74,410.94 135,936.19

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

During the year under review, the Companys income is Rs. 2,558,355.00/- as against income of Rs. 2,251,974.00/- in 2019-20. The net profit after tax during the year has been Rs. 74,410.94/- as against the net profit of Rs. 135,936.19/- in the previous year.

DIVIDEND

To plough back the profits in to the business activities, no dividend is recommended for the financial year 2020-21.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

During the year, the Company has not changed its nature of business.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

There have been no material changes and commitments which can affect the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company and date of this report.

DETAILS IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company maintains appropriate systems of internal control, including monitoring procedures, to ensure that all assets are safeguarded against loss from unauthorized use or disposition. Company policies, guidelines and procedures provide for adequate checks and balances and are meant to ensure that all transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Company has devised and implemented a mechanism for risk management and has developed a Risk Management Policy. The Policy provides identifying internal and external risks and implementing risk mitigation steps.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND OTHER DISCLOSURE

The prescribed particulars of Employees required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed herewith as Annexure to this Report. The information required pursuant to Section 197(12) read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of Employees of the Company, will be provided on request. In terms of Section 136 of the Act, the reports and accounts are being sent to the members and others entitled thereto, excluding the information on employees particulars mentioned in rule 5(2) of the said rule which is available for inspection by the Members at the Registered Office of the Company during the business hours on working days of the Company upto the date of ensuing Annual General Meeting. If any Member is interest in inspecting the same, such Member may write to the Compliance officer in advance.

DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted deposit from the public falling within the ambit of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014. No amount of principal or interest was outstanding as on the date of Balance Sheet.

NAME OF THE COMPANIES WHICH HAVE BEEN BECOME OR CEASED TO BE ITS SUBSIDIARIES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES DURING THE YEAR

Since the Company has no subsidiaries as on 31st March, 2021, provision of section 129 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable.

STATE OF COMPANY AFFAIRS:

There are no order against the Company and the smooth running of business enhancing the profitability of the company.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

The Board has appointed M/s. K A S G & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration number 023713C), as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office from the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting till conclusion of 40th Annual General Meeting and to authorize the Board to fix their remuneration, to the effect that their appointment if made, will be within the limits as prescribed under the provisions thereof.

AUDITORS REPORT

The Notes on Financial Statements referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and therefore, in the opinion of the Directors, do not call for further comments.

EXTRACT OF THE ANNUAL RETURN

The extract of the annual return in form no. MGT 9 has been annexed to the Report as Annexure -I.

CONSERVATION OFENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The particulars as required under the provisions of Section 314(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 in respect of Conservation of Energy and Technology Absorption have not been furnished considering the nature of activities undertaken by the Company during the year under review. There was no foreign exchange earning & outgo during the financial year under review.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

During the year under review, the Company is not required to comply with the provisions related to Corporate Social Responsibility on the basis of its financial statement.

DIRECTORS & COMMITTEES: a) Changes in Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

During the year under review, Mr. Dharmendra was appointed as the additional director of the company w.e.f 02.02.2020. There was no change in the composition of Board of Directors during the financial year under review.

b) Declaration by an Independent Director(s) and re- appointment, if any

All Independent Directors have given declaration that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, and Listing Agreement.

c) Formal Annual Evaluation of Board

Pursuant to the provisions of companies Act, 2013, the Board has carried out annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination & Remuneration and Stakeholder committee.

SEXUAL HARASSMENT:

The Company has zero tolerance for Sexual Harassment at workplace and has adopted a Policy on prevention of Sexual Harassment in line with the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Woman at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redresssal) Act, 2013 and the Rules made there under. There was no complaint on sexual harassment during the year under review.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

BOARD MEETINGS

During the year Six Board Meetings were convened. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

S No. Date of Board Meetings Number of Directors Present 1 17.06.2020 4 2 29.07.2020 4 3 31.08.2020 4 4 14.09.2020 4 5 11.11.2020 4 6 11.02.2021 4

EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

During the year under Review, No Extra Ordinary General Meeting were held.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS (a) AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Board of Directors of the Company has duly constituted the Audit Committee of the Company consisting three Directors out of which two are Non Executive and Independent Director of the Company. All the Directors have good knowledge of Finance, Accounts and Company Law. All the Members on the Audit Committee have the requisite qualification for appointment on the Committee and possess sound knowledge of finance, accounting practices and internal controls.

Meetings of Audit Committee and their Attendance:

During the year, four Meetings were convened on 29.07.2020, 14.09.2020, 11.11.2020 and 11.02.2021. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act,

The composition of the Audit Committee as at March 31, 2021:

Sr. No. Name of the Director Designation Category No. of Meetings Attended 1. Mr. Virender Singh Rana Chairman Independent Director 4 2. Mr. Rahul Kumar Member Non- Executive Director 4 3. Ms. Nanki Kachhap Member Independent Director 4

Role of Audit Committee

The terms of reference of the Audit Committee are given below:

1. To investigate any activity within its terms of reference.

2. To seek information from any employee.

3. To obtain outside legal or other professional advice.

4. To secure attendance of outsiders with relevant expertise, if it considers necessary.

5. Oversight of the companys financial reporting process and the disclosure of its financial information to ensure that the financial statement is correct, sufficient and credible.

6. Recommending to the Board, the appointment, re-appointment and, if required, the replacement or removal of the statutory auditor and the fixation of audit fees.

7. Approval of payment to statutory auditors for any other services rendered by the statutory auditors.

8. Reviewing, with the management, the annual financial statements before submission to the board for approval, with particular reference to:

a. Matters required to be included in the Directors Responsibility Statement to be included in the Boards report in terms of clause (c) of sub section (3) of section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013.

b. Changes, if any, in accounting policies and practices and reasons for the same c. Major accounting entries involving estimates based on the exercise of judgment by management Significant adjustments made in the financial statements arising out of audit findings

d. Compliance with listing and other legal requirements relating to financial statements

e. Disclosure of any related party transactions f. Qualifications in the draft audit report.

9. Reviewing, with the management, the quarterly financial statements before submission to the board for approval

10. Reviewing, with the management, the statement of uses / application of funds raised through an issue (public issue, rights issue, preferential issue, etc.), the statement of funds utilized for purposes other than those stated in the offer document/prospectus/notice and the report submitted by the monitoring agency monitoring the utilisation of proceeds of a public or rights issue, and making appropriate recommendations to the Board to take up steps in this matter.

11. Reviewing, with the management, performance of statutory and internal auditors, and adequacy of the internal control systems.

12. Reviewing the adequacy of internal audit function, if any, including the structure of the internal audit department, staffing and seniority of the official heading the department, reporting structure coverage and frequency of internal audit.

13. Discussion with internal auditors any significant findings and follow up there on.

14. Reviewing the findings of any internal investigations by the internal auditors into matters where there is suspected fraud or irregularity or a failure of internal control systems of a material nature and reporting the matter to the board.

15. Discussion with statutory auditors before the hences, about the nature and scope of audit as well as post-audit discussion to ascertain any area of concern.

16. To look into the reasons for substantial defaults in the payment to the depositors, debenture holders, shareholders (in case of non payment of declared dividends) and creditors.

17. To review the functioning of the Whistle Blower mechanism, in case the same is existing.

18. Approval of appointment of CFO (i.e., the whole-time Finance Director or any other person heading the finance function or discharging that function) after assessing the qualifications, experience & background, etc. of the candidate.

19. Carrying out any other function as is mentioned in the terms of reference of the Audit Committee. 20. Mandatorily reviews the following information: a. Management discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations;

b. Statement of significant related party transactions (as defined by the audit committee), submitted by management; c. Management letters / letters of internal control weaknesses issued by the statutory auditors; d. Internal audit reports relating to internal control weaknesses; and e. The appointment, removal and terms of remuneration of the Chief internal auditor shall be subject to review by the Audit Committee 21. Review the Financial Statements of its subsidiary company, if any.

22. Review the composition of the Board of Directors of its Subsidiary Company, if any. 23. Review the Vigil mechanism (whistle blowing) policy.

24. Review the use/application of funds raised through an issue (public issues, right issues, preferential issues etc) on a quarterly basis as a part of the quarterly declaration of financial results. Further, review on annual basis statements prepared by the Company for funds utilized for purposes other than those stated in the offer document.

In addition, to carry out such other functions/powers as may be delegated by the Board to the Committee from time to time.

(b) . STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

In compliance with the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Agreement, the Board has duly constituted the "Stakeholders Relationship Committee".

The composition of the Shareholders Relationship Committee as at March 31, 2021:

Sr. No. Name of the Director Designation Category No. of Meetings Attended 1. Mr. Virender Singh Rana Chairman Independent Director 4 2. Mr. Rahul Kumar Member Non- Executive Director 4 3. Ms. Nanki Kachhap Member Independent Director 4

During the year, four Meetings were convened on 29.07.2020, 14.09.2020, 11.11.2020 and 11.02.2021. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act,

The terms of reference of the Committee are:

Transfer/transmission of shares/debentures and such other securities as may be issued by the Company from time to time; issue of duplicate share certificates for shares/debentures and other securities reported lost, defaced or destroyed, as per the laid down procedure; issue new certificates against subdivision of shares, renewal, split or consolidation of share certificates / certificates relating to other securities;

issue and allot right shares / bonus shares pursuant to a Rights Issue / Bonus Issue made by the Company, subject to such approvals as may be required; to grant Employee Stock Options pursuant to approved Employees Stock Option Scheme(s), if any, and to allot shares pursuant to options exercised; to issue and allot debentures, bonds and other securities, subject to such approvals as may be required; to approve and monitor dematerialization of shares / debentures / other securities and all matters incidental or related thereto; to authorize the Company Secretary and Head Compliance / other Officers of the Share Department to attend to matters relating to non-receipt of annual reports, notices, non-receipt of declared dividend / interest, change of address for correspondence etc. and to monitor action taken; monitoring expeditious redressal of investors / stakeholders grievances; all other matters incidental or related to shares, debenture The details of investor complaints received and resolved during the period April 1, 2020 & March 31, 2021 is as under:

No. of Investor Complaints received from April 1, 2020 to - March 31, 2021 No. of Investor Complaints resolved from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 No. of Investor Complaints pending at the end of March 31, 2021 NIL NIL NIL

(c) NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

In compliance with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has constituted - the "Nomination and Remuneration Committee has been constituted.

Composition

Sr. No. Name of the Director Designation Category No. of Meetings Attended 1. Mr. Virender Singh Rana Chairman Independent Director 4 2. Mr. Rahul Kumar Member Non- Executive Director 4 3. Ms. Nanki Kachhap Member Independent Director 4

The composition of Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board comprises of three Directors as at 31st March, 2021:-

Meetings of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and their Attendance:

During the year, four Meetings were convened on 29.07.2020, 14.09.2020, 11.11.2020 and 11.02.2021. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act,

The terms of reference of the Committee inter alia, include the following:

Succession planning of the Board of Directors and Senior Management Employees;

Identifying and selection of candidates for appointment as Directors / Independent Directors based on certain laid down criteria;

Identifying potential individuals for appointment as Key Managerial Personnel and to other Senior Management positions;

Formulate and review from time to time the policy for selection and appointment of Directors,

Key Managerial Personnel and senior management employees and their remuneration;

Review the performance of the Board of Directors and Senior Management Employees based on certain criteria as approved by the Board.

DETAILS OF ESTABLISHMENT OF VIGIL MECHANISM FOR DIRECTORS AND EMPLOYEES

During the year, as per Section 177(9) read with Rule 7(1) of The Companies (Meeting of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, Company is required to establish a Vigil Mechanism for its Directors and employees. In order to ensure that the activities of the Company and its employees are conducted in a fair and transparent manner by adoption of highest standards of professionalism, honesty, integrity and ethical behavior the company has adopted a vigil mechanism policy. This policy is explained in corporate governance report and also posted on the website of company.

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS MEETING

During the year under review, the Independent Directors met on 11th November, 2021, inter alia, to discuss:

Evaluation of the performance of Non-independent Directors and the Board of Directors as a whole.

Evaluation of the performance of the chairman of the Company, taking into account the viewsof the Executive and Non-executive directors.

Evaluation of the quality, content and timelines of flow of information between the Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform its duties.

All the Independent Directors were present at the Meeting.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186

During the year, Company has not provided Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

The Company has no material significant transactions with its related parties which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. The details of transactions with the Company and related parties are given for information under notes to Accounts.

MANAGERIAL REMUNERATION POLICY

Provisions relating to Managerial Remuneration as per Section 197 read with Rule 5 of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 The Board has on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee framed a Policy for Selection and appointment of Directors, Senior management and their Remuneration.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT AND EXPLANATION TO THE QUALIFICATIONS REPORTED IN THE REPORT

Provisions relating to Secretarial Audit as per Section 204 read with Rule 9 of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed Mr. Shankar Tayal, Practicing Company Secretary, to undertake the Secretarial audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2020-21 and the report is attached herewith.

With reference to the qualifications, we wish to explain that the Company is searching the best person for the post of Company Secretary and due to in advertent error, some delay were happened which the company will try to overcome.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

No significant and material orders have been passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals, impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future.

AUDIT OBSERVATIONS

Auditors observations are suitably explained in notes to the Accounts and are self-explanatory.

HUMAN RESOURCES

There are no employees as on date on the rolls of the Company who are in receipt of Remuneration which requires disclosures under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975.

During the year under review, relationship with the employees is cordial.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Directors Responsibility Statement referred to in clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, shall state that -

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures; (b) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period; (c) The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; (d) The directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and (e) The directors, in the case of a listed company, had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively. (f) The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Directors take this opportunity to express their thanks to various departments of the Central and State Government, Bankers, Material Suppliers, Customers and Shareholders for their continued support and guidance. The Directors wish to place on record their appreciation for the dedicated efforts put in by the employees of the Company at all levels.