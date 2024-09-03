iifl-logo-icon 1
Solis Marketing Ltd Share Price

0.5
(4.17%)
Oct 3, 2023|03:15:36 PM

Solis Marketing Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.5

Prev. Close

0.48

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.5

Day's Low

0.46

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.74

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.54

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Solis Marketing Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2023

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Solis Marketing Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Solis Marketing Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:15 AM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 6.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 6.20%

Non-Promoter- 1.79%

Institutions: 1.78%

Non-Institutions: 92.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Solis Marketing Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

3.08

3.08

3.08

3.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.28

2.27

2.26

2.25

Net Worth

5.36

5.35

5.34

5.33

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0.79

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-49.73

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.79

As % of sales

0

0

0

99.99

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.17

-0.15

-0.12

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.28

-0.03

-0.12

3.5

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-49.73

Op profit growth

18.28

-23.87

-16.47

2,542.22

EBIT growth

-28.13

36.5

75.87

-76.61

Net profit growth

-45.26

60.11

-40.88

-15.41

No Record Found

Solis Marketing Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Solis Marketing Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Virender Singh Rana

Whole Time Director & CFO

Arun Kumar Dey

Director

Rahul Kumar

Independent Director

Nanki Kachchhap

Company Secretary

Vishakha Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Solis Marketing Ltd

Summary

Solis Marketing Limited was originally incorporated in Delhi as Surya Marketing Limited on 17 August, 1985. The Companys name was changed from Surya Marketing Limited to Solis Marketing Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 26 October, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana.The Company is involved in the business of import, export, buy and sell or otherwise deal in manufacture, buy , sell, exchange , market, distribute and all kind including Automobile parts, Ball and Roller Bearings, breverages, chemicals, Glass materials, Textile, Readymade Garments, Timber products and any other materials and substances. The Company also carries business as general merchants and traders in goods and commodities, commission agents, buying selling agents, and importer exporters of retails products.
