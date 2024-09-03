SectorTrading
Open₹0.5
Prev. Close₹0.48
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.5
Day's Low₹0.46
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.74
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.54
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
3.08
3.08
3.08
3.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.28
2.27
2.26
2.25
Net Worth
5.36
5.35
5.34
5.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0.79
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-49.73
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.79
As % of sales
0
0
0
99.99
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.17
-0.15
-0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.28
-0.03
-0.12
3.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-49.73
Op profit growth
18.28
-23.87
-16.47
2,542.22
EBIT growth
-28.13
36.5
75.87
-76.61
Net profit growth
-45.26
60.11
-40.88
-15.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Virender Singh Rana
Whole Time Director & CFO
Arun Kumar Dey
Director
Rahul Kumar
Independent Director
Nanki Kachchhap
Company Secretary
Vishakha Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Solis Marketing Ltd
Summary
Solis Marketing Limited was originally incorporated in Delhi as Surya Marketing Limited on 17 August, 1985. The Companys name was changed from Surya Marketing Limited to Solis Marketing Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 26 October, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana.The Company is involved in the business of import, export, buy and sell or otherwise deal in manufacture, buy , sell, exchange , market, distribute and all kind including Automobile parts, Ball and Roller Bearings, breverages, chemicals, Glass materials, Textile, Readymade Garments, Timber products and any other materials and substances. The Company also carries business as general merchants and traders in goods and commodities, commission agents, buying selling agents, and importer exporters of retails products.
Read More
