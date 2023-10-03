Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0.79
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-49.73
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.79
As % of sales
0
0
0
99.99
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.17
-0.15
-0.12
As % of sales
0
0
0
15.82
Other costs
-0.09
-0.03
-0.11
-0.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
24.68
Operating profit
-0.24
-0.2
-0.26
-0.32
OPM
0
0
0
-40.5
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-2.71
0
0
0
Other income
0.25
0.22
0.28
0.33
Profit before tax
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
-43.26
-25.66
-25.23
135.27
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0.01
0
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0.01
0
0.01
yoy growth (%)
-45.26
60.11
-40.88
-15.41
NPM
0
0
0
1.81
