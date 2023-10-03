iifl-logo-icon 1
Solis Marketing Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.5
(4.17%)
Oct 3, 2023|03:15:36 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0.79

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-49.73

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.79

As % of sales

0

0

0

99.99

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.17

-0.15

-0.12

As % of sales

0

0

0

15.82

Other costs

-0.09

-0.03

-0.11

-0.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

24.68

Operating profit

-0.24

-0.2

-0.26

-0.32

OPM

0

0

0

-40.5

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-2.71

0

0

0

Other income

0.25

0.22

0.28

0.33

Profit before tax

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

-43.26

-25.66

-25.23

135.27

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0.01

0

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0.01

0

0.01

yoy growth (%)

-45.26

60.11

-40.88

-15.41

NPM

0

0

0

1.81

