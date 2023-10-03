Solis Marketing Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
3.08
3.08
3.08
3.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.28
2.27
2.26
2.25
Net Worth
5.36
5.35
5.34
5.33
Minority Interest
Debt
2.37
3.69
3.74
3.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.73
9.04
9.08
9.21
Fixed Assets
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
7.55
8.95
9
8.91
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
1.29
1.29
1.48
1.73
Debtor Days
0
0
0
796.1
Other Current Assets
8.17
9.89
9.72
9.45
Sundry Creditors
-1.82
-2.11
-2.11
-2.18
Creditor Days
0
0
0
1,003.17
Other Current Liabilities
-0.08
-0.12
-0.09
-0.08
Cash
0.13
0.02
0.02
0.24
Total Assets
7.73
9.03
9.08
9.21
