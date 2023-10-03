iifl-logo-icon 1
Solis Marketing Ltd Balance Sheet

0.5
(4.17%)
Oct 3, 2023|03:15:36 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

3.08

3.08

3.08

3.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.28

2.27

2.26

2.25

Net Worth

5.36

5.35

5.34

5.33

Minority Interest

Debt

2.37

3.69

3.74

3.88

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

7.73

9.04

9.08

9.21

Fixed Assets

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.05

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

7.55

8.95

9

8.91

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

1.29

1.29

1.48

1.73

Debtor Days

0

0

0

796.1

Other Current Assets

8.17

9.89

9.72

9.45

Sundry Creditors

-1.82

-2.11

-2.11

-2.18

Creditor Days

0

0

0

1,003.17

Other Current Liabilities

-0.08

-0.12

-0.09

-0.08

Cash

0.13

0.02

0.02

0.24

Total Assets

7.73

9.03

9.08

9.21

